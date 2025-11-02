Suspect in drug trafficking case injured and arrested after chase and shootout in Hazmieh

BEIRUT — An Internal Security Forces (ISF) patrol arrested a suspect wanted for cocaine trafficking after a chase and shootout starting from the southern suburbs of Beirut, reaching Hazmieh, in Mount Lebanon.

In a statement, the ISF said the suspect, a 40-year-old Palestinian identified by the initials R.S., was wanted on several arrest warrants. A patrol began tailing him as he rode a motorcycle from the Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp toward Mar Mikhael Church and the Hazmieh-Baabda road. During the chase, the man opened fire on the officers, who returned fire, according to the police.

Wounded in the thigh, the suspect was hospitalized and is in stable condition under police guard. Police seized his weapon, vehicle and 14 plastic bags containing cocaine and cash.