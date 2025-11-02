Israeli army claims strike on Kfar Roummane killed four al-Radwan fighters | LIVE

Katz threatens to strike Beirut, intensify Israeli attacks on south Lebanon
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Saturday night to strike Beirut if Hezbollah attacks northern Israel, before warning Sunday of an escalation of Israeli strikes against the party in southern Lebanon.
“The Lebanese government’s commitment to disarm Hezbollah and drive it out of southern Lebanon must be fully upheld,” Katz said in a statement, asserting that the party “is playing with fire” and that “the Lebanese president is dragging his feet.”
“Strict enforcement measures will continue and be strengthened. We will not tolerate any threat to the residents of northern Israel,” he added.
On Saturday evening, speaking to Israel’s Channel 14, Katz claimed that the Israeli army had “neutralized 300 terrorists” in Lebanon since the November 2024 cease-fire, and warned that Israel would “strike Beirut” in response to any “attempted attack” by Hezbollah in the north.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the situation in Lebanon following an Israeli strike last night in Kfar Roummane (Nabatieh district) that killed four men. We will also be following developments in Gaza, which continues to be struck by Israel despite the cease-fire.
Israeli strike on Kfar Roummane: Israel claims victims were al-Radwan fighters
At around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, an Israeli drone fired a missile at a car driving in Dohat Kfar Roummane, near Nabatieh, killing its four passengers. Three others who were passing near the site were also wounded, according to the Health Ministry.
The victims were identified by the head of Nabatieh's municipality as Mohammad Jaber, Abdallah Khalil, Mohammad Khalil and Hadi Hamed, who announced their deaths in a morning statement.
Israeli army Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed the four men were members of Hezbollah’s elite al-Radwan Force, including its “logistics support officer” in the South. The commander’s role, he said, was to “facilitate the transport of combat equipment” in southern Lebanon and rebuild Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the area.
