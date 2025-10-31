Hajjar calls France to pressure Israel into halting daily aggressions against Lebanon

BEIRUT — Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar stressed the importance of France "playing an active role in pressuring Israel to halt its daily aggressions against Lebanon" during a meeting with the French President’s Adviser for North Africa and the Middle East, Anne-Claire Legendre, at Hajjar's residence in Bahrain, the state-run National News Agency reported on Friday.

During the meeting, which also included Lebanon's Ambassador to Bahrain, Hadi Hashem, and France’s Ambassador to Bahrain, Éric Giraud-Telme, Hajjar also called on France to pressure Israel into withdrawing from all Lebanese territories and securing the release of Lebanese prisoners who have been detained since the last war.

Despite a cease-fire agreement reached in November 2024 following more than 13 months of war between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter continues to carry out near-daily strikes on Lebanese soil and still occupies at least five areas within Lebanese territories.

The minister also emphasized “the need to continue supporting the Lebanese Army and the Internal Security Forces to enable them to carry out their assigned duties, particularly the implementation of government decisions and the extension of state authority over all Lebanese territories through its own national forces only, especially in the South.”

He underscored “the importance of convening a conference to support the Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces as soon as possible, given its direct impact on maintaining internal stability and strengthening the capacity of security institutions to fulfill their duties during this critical period."

For her part, the French adviser affirmed “her country’s continued support for Lebanon and its security institutions,” noting that “Paris is closely following developments in Lebanon and remains committed to working with international partners to support the path of stability and reform there.”