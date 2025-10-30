Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Erdogan on jailed Istanbul mayor: Nobody can trample the law


By Reuters, 30 October 2025 16:19

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz (L) attend a joint press conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, on Oct. 30, 2025. (Credit: Adem Altan/AFP)

Asked about the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that nobody can trample on laws regardless of their position, and added that the judiciary is managing the legal process as needed.

Erdogan was speaking at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ankara. Imamoglu has been in prison since March pending trial on corruption charges that he and his main opposition party deny.

