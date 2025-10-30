Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
NUCLEAR IRAN

UN nuclear watchdog chief is 'fully aware of peaceful nature' of nuclear programme


By Reuters, 30 October 2025 10:50

UN nuclear watchdog chief is 'fully aware of peaceful nature' of nuclear programme

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, during a crisis meeting at the Vienna Chancellery on June 25, 2025. (Credit: AFP)

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is "fully aware of the peaceful nature" of Iran's nuclear programme, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday, according to state media.

Esmaeil Baghaei's comment came a day after Grossi said movement had been detected near Iran's enriched uranium stockpile but that this did "not imply that there is activity on enrichment."

