Israeli military conducted targeted strike in northern Strip

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it conducted a "targeted" strike in the area of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip targeting an infrastructure site where weapons were stored.
The military said earlier on Wednesday that it had resumed enforcing the Gaza cease-fire agreement after a series of strikes across the enclave that it said was in response to Hamas violations.
Residents in Gaza City said they heard an explosion in northern Gaza and saw a column of smoke.
The Israeli military said on Wednesday it conducted a "targeted" strike in the area of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip targeting an infrastructure site where weapons were stored.
The military said earlier on Wednesday that it had resumed enforcing the Gaza cease-fire agreement after a series of strikes across the enclave that it said was in response to Hamas violations.
Residents in Gaza City said they heard an explosion in northern Gaza and saw a column of smoke.