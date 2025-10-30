Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Israeli military conducted targeted strike in northern Strip


By Reuters, 30 October 2025 10:17

Israeli military conducted targeted strike in northern Strip

Palestinians try to recover a body from the rubble of a house destroyed in an overnight Israeli strike, in Gaza City, on Oct. 29, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)

The Israeli military said on Wednesday it conducted a "targeted" strike in the area of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip targeting an infrastructure site where weapons were stored.

The military said earlier on Wednesday that it had resumed enforcing the Gaza cease-fire agreement after a series of strikes across the enclave that it said was in response to Hamas violations.

Residents in Gaza City said they heard an explosion in northern Gaza and saw a column of smoke.

