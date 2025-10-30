Blida: Aoun orders army to 'oppose any Israeli incursion' in southern Lebanon, Israel says it fired after a 'direct threat' | LIVE

A UNIFIL delegation was expelled from Blida in the morning by local residents as a form of protest, according to our correspondent.
Blida sit-in: 'Where are UNIFIL, the UN, and the supervision committee?'
A sit-in was held in front of the Blida municipality, attended by many journalists.
Hassane Hijazi, the village mayor, expressed outrage: “Where are UNIFIL, the U.N., and the cease-fire supervision committee in the face of this blatant aggression and violation of Resolution 1701?”
He added, “The only ‘crime’ of Salameh and the martyrs in the South is that they are sons of this land. If they had fallen elsewhere, the whole world would have risen in protest.”
President Aoun orders army to 'oppose any Israeli incursion'
President Joseph Aoun instructed Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal to respond to any Israeli incursions in the liberated south, following the killing of municipal worker Ibrahim Salameh in Blida.
Aoun called the attack part of ongoing Israeli aggression and stressed the need for the ceasefire committee to pressure Israel to respect Lebanese sovereignty.
He was also briefed on the Shatila camp shooting and urged authorities to continue investigations and pursue those responsible.
Israeli army defends Blida raid, says targeting Hezbollah infrastructure
Commenting on the dawn operation in Blida, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated on X that the army entered the village “as part of an operation to destroy Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure.”
The army said it then “spotted a suspect inside the municipal building and took measures to detain him.”
Adraee added that a “direct threat was identified, and gunfire was used to neutralize the threat, resulting in one casualty,” and that “details of the incident are currently under investigation.”
He also claimed that the building “had recently been used for Hezbollah terrorist activities under the cover of civilian infrastructure.”
Israeli warplanes conduct airstrikes on hills in Jezzine district
Israeli airstrikes targeted hills in Mahmoudieh, Damashkieh, and Jarmaq in the Jezzine district, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
No information on potential casualties is available at this time.
Israeli drones and warplanes patrol multiple regions of Lebanon
After several days of absence, Israeli drones are once again flying at low altitude over southern Beirut suburbs, according to witnesses.
Warplanes have also flown at medium altitude over several areas of the Bekaa Valley and southern Lebanon, from Nabatieh to Saida, our correspondents report.
Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar condemns the crime in Blida
Minister Ahmad Hajjar issued a statement condemning “the heinous crime committed by the Israeli enemy” in Blida, denouncing it as a “flagrant violation of human rights.”
He emphasized that it is time to “end attacks against civilians and public infrastructure” and reaffirmed his support for Blida’s residents and municipal employees, “who continue to work despite all dangers and difficult conditions.”
Residents of Blida and surrounding areas blocked roads leading to the village with burning tire barricades, according to our correspondent.
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam condemns Israeli incursion
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam denounced the incursion and the targeting of a municipal employee as a “flagrant violation of Lebanese institutions and sovereignty,” expressed condolences to Ibrahim Salameh’s family, and affirmed solidarity with Southern residents “who pay daily for their attachment to their land and their right to live safely and with dignity under the sovereignty of the Lebanese state.”
He added that Lebanon continues to pressure the U.N. and signatories of the ceasefire agreement to end repeated violations and ensure Israel’s full withdrawal from Lebanese territory.
UNIFIL responds
Contacted by journalists, the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said it is “gathering facts” about what happened in Blida to understand the circumstances, without providing further comments at this time.
Health ministry confirms death
The Lebanese Ministry of Health confirmed the death of a citizen in Blida, “martyred by Israeli gunfire during an incursion” early this morning.
Another Israeli incursion occurred during the night about 12 kilometers north of Blida, in Adaisseh, where soldiers blew up the village’s husseinieh (ceremonial hall), according to our correspondent.
Blida residents gather in fear of large-scale Israeli operation
Witnesses in the village told our correspondent that Israeli soldiers positioned themselves a few meters from the municipal building and fired on it for 10–15 minutes with machine guns, killing Ibrahim Salameh, a man in his fifties who was sleeping inside.
Panicked residents gathered together, fearing a large-scale Israeli operation. According to local sources, the victim will be buried tomorrow.
Mais al-Jabal and Kfar Shuba condemn attack on Blida municipality
The neighboring municipality of Mais al-Jabal condemned the killing of Ibrahim Salameh, “who was killed while spending the night in the municipal building.”
They called on the Lebanese state to respond firmly to repeated aggressions against the country’s sovereignty, territory, and people, emphasizing that verbal condemnations are meaningless without concrete measures.
Kfar Shuba municipality also denounced the attack on the Lebanese state and requested that cease-fire guarantors, namely the U.S. and France, apply pressure to ensure it is respected.
A wall of the Blida (Marjayoun) municipal building riddled with bullet holes.
Municipality of Aitaroun condemns 'cowardly act' after Blida killing
The neighboring village of Aitaroun condemned the Israeli incursion into Lebanese territory and the killing of Ibrahim Salameh, “shot while fulfilling his civic and national duties.”
The municipality called it a violation of all international and humanitarian norms, an aggression against civilians and municipal infrastructure, and a reflection of “the criminal mindset historically exercised by the Zionist enemy against the resisting South.”
They urged the army and security forces to protect the borders, the people, and civil institutions, and affirmed that residents of South Lebanon remain firmly attached to their land, dignity, and sovereignty.
South Lebanon: Sit-ins organized to protest Ibrahim Salameh’s killing and the absence of the state
To protest a “blatant aggression” against Lebanese sovereignty, the absence of the Lebanese state and its “inability to protect the land and people,” as well as the inaction of UNIFIL and the cease-fire supervision committee, a gathering will be organized by the Blida municipality at 10:30 a.m.
The South Lebanon Municipalities Assembly also denounced a “manifest violation of international conventions and treaties” and called for a demonstration at the Nabatieh Mohafazat headquarters at 10 a.m.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of news from the Middle East, focusing on Gaza, which remains under Israeli fire despite the truce, and South Lebanon, where the Israeli army killed a municipal employee in Blida in his sleep overnight after crossing the border.
Israeli ground incursion at Blida: Municipal employee executed
Shortly after 2 a.m., an Israeli patrol of several vehicles and light armored ATVs crossed the Blue Line and infiltrated Lebanese territory about one kilometer deep, accompanied by drones. They entered the municipal building in Blida, in the center of the border village. Local sources reported heavy gunfire and screams, according to correspondent Mountasser Abdallah.
A security source said the Lebanese Army immediately deployed soldiers around the village, called for reinforcements to confront the Israeli forces inside the municipal building, and requested UNIFIL assistance. According to the correspondent, Israeli soldiers shot and executed a municipal employee inside, identified as Ibrahim Salameh. Three hours later, the Israeli army withdrew, and the Lebanese army deployed into the building, finding Salameh’s body, which was transported to a regional hospital.
