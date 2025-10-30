Israeli gunfire in Blida kills municipal worker in his sleep, strikes in Gaza kill 46 children: Everything you need to know this Thursday
Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Thursday, Oct. 30.
L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 30 October 2025 09:27
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:In South Lebanon, sit-ins are being organized to protest the killing of Ibrahim Salameh in Blida, denouncing the absence of the Lebanese state, violations of sovereignty, and UNIFIL’s inaction, with gatherings set at 10:00 a.m. in Nabatieh and 10:30 a.m. in Blida.Updates on the cease-fire breach in Gaza, killing over 100 people and 46 children.6:00 a.m. – Launch of the 7th phase of the organized return of Syrian refugees via the Masnaa Border Crossing, with the gathering point in Zahle.7:30 a.m. – Social Development Minister Haneen Sayed visits the Zahle gathering point to follow up on the start of the refugee return and at 9 a.m. the Masnaa crossing to monitor coordination between Lebanese...
Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:In South Lebanon, sit-ins are being organized to protest the killing of Ibrahim Salameh in Blida, denouncing the absence of the Lebanese state, violations of sovereignty, and UNIFIL’s inaction, with gatherings set at 10:00 a.m. in Nabatieh and 10:30 a.m. in Blida.Updates on the cease-fire breach in Gaza, killing over 100 people and 46 children.6:00 a.m. – Launch of the 7th phase of the organized return of Syrian refugees via the Masnaa Border Crossing, with the gathering point in Zahle.7:30 a.m. – Social Development Minister Haneen Sayed visits the Zahle gathering point to follow up on the start of the refugee return and at 9 a.m. the Masnaa crossing to monitor coordination between...
On the same topic