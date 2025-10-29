Humanity is BAFF 2025’s raw material

With the theme of "Festival for Humanity," the 11th edition of the Beirut Art Film Festival will feature 35 films, two exhibitions, and fifteen events dedicated to the dialogue between art and the human condition, from Nov. 4 to 14.
The 11th edition of the Beirut Art Film Festival highlights 35 films, two exhibitions, and fifteen talks dedicated to the dialogue between art and the human condition. (Illustration by L'Orient-Le Jour, featuring photos courtesy of BAFF)
In a world shaken by crises and divisions, the Beirut Art Film Festival (BAFF) has chosen to put humanity back under the spotlight. True to its spirit of resistance through culture, the festival is preparing to launch an ambitious 11th edition, where cinema, art, and thought interact around a single guiding principle: humanity."In a world saturated with falsehood, plagued by endless wars, climate chaos, environmental crises, and the silent revolution of Artificial Intelligence, where human rights remain threatened, BAFF gives the floor to filmmakers, artists, and speakers who place humanity at the heart of creation as an act of faith and hope," said Alice Mogabgab, director of BAFF, as she introduced the 11th edition of the art film festival.Under the theme "Festival for Humanity," this edition will feature 35 films...
