Israel army says cease-fire renewed after killing over 100 in Gaza strikes | LIVE

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned Hamas leaders that they would have no immunity, according to AFP.
"There will be no immunity for anyone in the leadership of ... Hamas, neither for those in suits nor for those hiding in tunnels," Katz said, referring to several Hamas political leaders residing in Doha.
"Whoever raises a hand against an [Israeli] soldier will face severe consequences. The [Israeli military] has been instructed to act decisively against every Hamas target and will continue to do so," he added.
South Lebanon: Man targeted in Wadi Jilo was a Hezbollah “logistics officer”
The Israeli army said in a statement, released by its Arabic-speaking spokesman Avichay Adraee, that the man killed by the Israeli strike on Wadi Jilo on Oct. 14, Hussein Ali Tohme, was a Hezbollah “logistics officer” in Qana (Sour district).
According to the army, Tohme, who was identified by the party as one of its members, was responsible for “transporting offensive capabilities in order to rebuild Hezbollah's military capabilities in the region.”
Israel army says Gaza cease-fire renewed after killing over 90
The Israeli military said Wednesday it had reinstated the Gaza ceasefire after carrying out a series of strikes on dozens of militant targets since the previous day.
"Following a series of strikes, in which dozens of terror targets and terrorists were struck, the IDF has begun the renewed enforcement of the ceasefire in response to Hamas' violations," the military said.
"As part of the strikes, the IDF and ISA struck 30 terrorists holding command positions within the terrorist organisations operating in the Gaza Strip," it added.
Gaza civil defense, hospitals say over 100 killed in Israeli strikes
Gaza's civil defense agency and hospitals said Wednesday that a series of Israeli strikes killed more than 100 people across the Palestinian territory.
"At least 101 fatalities were brought to hospitals, including 35 children and a number of women and elderly, as a result of Israeli air strikes in less than 12 hours," said Mahmoud Bassal, spokesman for the agency.
The toll was confirmed by an AFP tally of reports from medical officials at five Gaza hospitals that received the dead and wounded.
South Lebanon: Man who died of wounds two weeks after Israeli strike in Wadi Jilo was Hezbollah member
Hezbollah announced that the man who died of his wounds on Tuesday, two weeks after an Israeli strike on Wadi Jilo (Sour), was a member of the group. He will be buried this afternoon in his hometown of Aitit, in the same district.
Israeli army accuses Hamas of staging recovery of hostage’s body
Before the deadly strikes on the enclave, the Israeli army accused Hamas of staging the discovery of human remains belonging to an Israeli hostage. The army released footage showing fighters carrying a white bag and placing it in a pit to support its claim. The authenticity of the footage could not be immediately verified.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, Israel’s main advocacy group for the return of hostages, urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to “act decisively” against Hamas for its “violations” of the agreement.
The Red Cross, which receives the bodies from Hamas to transfer them to Israel, issued a statement condemning the Palestinian movement and denouncing an “unacceptable performance, when so much depends on the implementation of this agreement.”
The body returned by Hamas the previous day was that of Ofir Tzarfati, killed on Oct. 7, 2023, parts of whose body had already been returned.
Hamas denies ambushing Israeli army in Rafah
The Israeli army confirmed that one of its reservists, Yona Efraim Feldbaum, 37, was killed Tuesday in the Gaza Strip. According to a military statement, the soldier was part of an engineering unit “operating in Rafah” that “fell into a Hamas ambush.”
Hamas denied in a statement that it had attacked Israeli troops, insisting it “reaffirms its commitment to the cease-fire agreement.”
Gaza: At least 90 killed in Israeli strikes Tuesday night
Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday night on the Gaza Strip killed at least 90 people, according to figures obtained by Al-Jazeera from medical sources in the enclave’s hospitals. Forty-two people were killed in central Gaza, 31 in the north, and 18 in the south, the outlet reported.
According to Mahmoud Bassal, a spokesman for Gaza’s Civil Defense, quoted by AFP, about 200 others were wounded in what he called “a clear and blatant violation of the cease-fire agreement.” He described the situation in Gaza as “catastrophic and terrifying.”
Trump: ‘Nothing’ will jeopardize Gaza cease-fire
Reacting to the strikes, U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning they did not jeopardize the cease-fire and that Israel had the right to respond to the killing of one of its soldiers.
"As I understand it, they took out an Israeli soldier," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "So the Israelis hit back, and they should hit back. When that happens, they should hit back."
"Nothing is going to jeopardize" the cease-fire, Trump said. "You have to understand Hamas is a very small part of peace in the Middle East, and they have to behave."
