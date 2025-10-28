Israeli drone shot down by UNIFIL for the first time, triggered by Israel's 'accumulation of attacks'

For the first time since the start of the war, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) shot down an Israeli drone in southern Lebanon. The incident occurred Sunday afternoon near Kfar Kila (Marjayoun), as confirmed by the U.N. force in a statement later that evening. After an Israeli drone "aggressively" flew over a patrol driving near the border village, "the peacekeepers took the necessary defensive countermeasures to neutralize the drone," the text said. "This is indeed the first time UNIFIL soldiers have shot down an Israeli drone," UNIFIL spokesperson Tilak Pokharel confirmed to L’Orient-Le Jour.

According to him, the most recent similar incident to what happened in Kfar Kila dates back to Oct. 17, 2024, during open war between Hezbollah and Israel, when a German Navy ship participating in UNIFIL neutralized a drone off the coast of southern Lebanon. Although it was unclear who the device belonged to at the time, suspicion then had fallen on Hezbollah.

'This is part of a general escalation'

Apart from the unprecedented nature of this shoot-down, a significant change in tone can be detected in UNIFIL's communication, which is usually reluctant to explicitly name those responsible for attacks against its troops. Rather than referring to "flying objects coming from the south" or the "north" to avoid naming the Israeli army or Hezbollah, this time UNIFIL explicitly denounced the maneuvers of an "Israeli drone" that "fired a grenade" on the targeted detachment.

The same statement specified that "moments later, an Israeli tank fired a shot in the direction of the peacekeepers," without causing injuries. In words of condemnation, the statement went on to say that "these actions by the Israeli army constitute a violation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and of Lebanon's sovereignty, and demonstrate a complete disregard for the safety of the peacekeepers."

For its part, the Israeli army the next day accused the peacekeepers of "deliberately firing" at a "reconnaissance drone" which was carrying out "a routine mission." "The drone's activity posed no threat" to the peacekeepers, maintained Nadav Shoshani, spokesperson for the Israeli army.

Meanwhile, the French Foreign Ministry "condemned the Israeli fire," noting that this latest incident follows "those observed on Oct. 1, 2 and 11, when the Israeli army had already targeted UNIFIL positions." "France calls on Israel to withdraw from all Lebanese territory," the statement concluded.

How can UNIFIL's sudden response be explained? Targeted several times by the Israeli army — and to a lesser extent by Hezbollah — over 13 months of war, the force was not used to responding this way to attacks targeting it. Could this signify a change in the rules of engagement with the final end of its mandate scheduled, extended one last time until Dec. 31, 2026, under U.S. pressure?

"I don't believe this UNIFIL response indicates a desire to behave differently until the end of its mission. It's a response to Israeli army provocation on the ground, which is itself part of a series of violations and a general escalation on the Lebanese front," commented retired General Khaled Hamade. "This Blue Helmet fire came after an accumulation of attacks by the Israeli army," a diplomatic source said. "UNIFIL troops can engage fire under their right to self-defense, especially when facing situations that have resulted in peacekeepers being injured," with the force having recorded 40 wounded among its ranks since Oct. 8, 2023.

6,800 violations since the cease-fire

According to information from our south Lebanon correspondent, the detachment involved was made up of French soldiers, though UNIFIL declined to confirm this. A diplomatic source confirmed that the detachment involved in the incident belonged to the Force Commander Reserve (FCR) — the command reserve force — mainly composed of French and Finnish soldiers, with no geographical restriction on its deployment south of the Litani River.

Another relevant detail

Two days before the incident, the French army’s official X account posted images of French peacekeepers “helping to ensure the sustained return of Lebanese farmers to their land” near the Blue Line. A member of the battalion is visible carrying a Nerod RF (RiFle), a jamming rifle capable of “neutralizing one or more threatening drones,” according to the French army website. “It’s very likely that this is the weapon used to shoot down the drone,” said a military source. “But it could also have been a 'Mistral,' a portable missile launcher that fires very short-range surface-to-air missiles. These are part of the French contingent’s anti-drone equipment at the Naqoura HQ.”

According to the latest estimates from UNIFIL shared with our publication, around 6,800 violations of Resolution 1701 have been recorded in Lebanon between Nov. 27, 2024, and Oct. 22, 2025, “with the vast majority of them being done by the Israeli side.”

These include airspace violations as well as some 970 crossings of the Blue Line and 240 strikes “north of the line,” of which about one hundred were in the zone south of the Litani River.