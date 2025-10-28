Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

PRESS FREEDOM

Journalist opposed to Hezbollah ends rumors of her arrest for ‘collaboration’

Mariam Majdoline Laham appeared Sunday on the local MTV television station, accusing the “Iranian axis” of spreading the “false reports.”

L'OLJ / By Claude ASSAF, 28 October 2025 16:07

Lire cet article en Français
Journalist opposed to Hezbollah ends rumors of her arrest for ‘collaboration’

Mariam Majdoline Laham. (Photo provided to L'Orient-Le Jour by the journalist.)

Several videos circulated on social media in recent days claiming that journalist Mariam Majdoline Laham, who is a staunch critic of Hezbollah, was “arrested for collaborating with Israel.” On Sunday, Laham appeared on MTV’s evening news to deny these “false rumors.” Laham attributed what she described as a “defamation campaign” to her work for the channel on a report about prisoners held in Israeli jails, in which she sought to determine their number and identities.During her television appearance, Laham also said she received death threats in response to the report.Contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour, the journalist said that this “intimidation campaign” began after she “touched on a sensitive issue.” In one of her reports, she noted that “Hezbollah monopolized the issue of prisoners without providing a clear list of those abducted by Israel...
Several videos circulated on social media in recent days claiming that journalist Mariam Majdoline Laham, who is a staunch critic of Hezbollah, was “arrested for collaborating with Israel.” On Sunday, Laham appeared on MTV’s evening news to deny these “false rumors.” Laham attributed what she described as a “defamation campaign” to her work for the channel on a report about prisoners held in Israeli jails, in which she sought to determine their number and identities.During her television appearance, Laham also said she received death threats in response to the report.Contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour, the journalist said that this “intimidation campaign” began after she “touched on a sensitive issue.” In one of her reports, she noted that “Hezbollah monopolized the issue of prisoners without providing a clear list...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top