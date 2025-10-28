Journalist opposed to Hezbollah ends rumors of her arrest for ‘collaboration’

Mariam Majdoline Laham. (Photo provided to L'Orient-Le Jour by the journalist.)
Several videos circulated on social media in recent days claiming that journalist Mariam Majdoline Laham, who is a staunch critic of Hezbollah, was “arrested for collaborating with Israel.” On Sunday, Laham appeared on MTV’s evening news to deny these “false rumors.” Laham attributed what she described as a “defamation campaign” to her work for the channel on a report about prisoners held in Israeli jails, in which she sought to determine their number and identities.During her television appearance, Laham also said she received death threats in response to the report.Contacted by L’Orient-Le Jour, the journalist said that this “intimidation campaign” began after she “touched on a sensitive issue.” In one of her reports, she noted that “Hezbollah monopolized the issue of prisoners without providing a clear list of those abducted by Israel...
