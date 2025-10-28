Josyane Boulos: 'I’d like to play the role of a p— sorry, a sex worker!'
We invite well-known public figures to partake in our quirky interview game, answering fun, surprising questions, both on and off topic. This week, the bold and unfiltered Josyane Boulos, former TV host and director of the legendary Monnot theater, takes the stage.
Josyane Boulos at the Monnot Theater during her latest solo performance. (Photo courtesy of the actor)
"You called me a 'rising star'? Seriously?" The young Lady Madonna shoots her interlocutor a withering look. The interview has just wrapped up, the Télé Liban technicians are packing up their cameras, but the set of "Zouar al-Masa" ("The Evening Visitors") is still charged with electricity. "If that's the case, I demand we redo everything with Jean-Claude," the singer, looking well-dressed in her pink suit, declares. Disconcerted, Josyane Boulos cedes her place to her father, the TV station’s patriarch.The interview would be filmed a second time in "JCB" style, but viewers, glued to their sets in 1986, would indeed see Josyane on screen. "Oh yes, they decided to air the first version of the show," the former host laughs, 40 years later. "Lady Madonna and I...
