Two killed in shooting on bus in Druze-majority Sweida, Syria | LIVE

Syria: Gunmen open fire on bus in Druze-majority Sweida, two killed
Two people were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus in Syria’s Druze-majority Sweida province in the south, a region that saw deadly sectarian violence in July, AFP reports.
According to state news agency SANA, the attack left two dead and several injured. Local outlet Suwayda24 said the bus, traveling the Damascus-Sweida route, was targeted “in an area monitored by government checkpoints,” confirming that a man and a woman were killed.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that all passengers on the bus were Druze.
Remains returned by Hamas identified as Ofir Tzarfati
Israeli forensic analysts have confirmed that the latest remains handed over by Hamas belong to Ofir Tzarfati, who was abducted to Gaza during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack.
Partial remains of Tzarfati were recovered in November 2023.
Tzarfati’s family said the return has retraumatized them. “We went to sleep tonight expecting and hoping that another family would close a two-year torturous circle and have their loved one returned for burial,” they said in a statement cited by The Times of Israel.
“But once again, there was a deception at the expense of our family as we try to recover.”
Hamas has not issued a formal statement on the latest dispute over the remains, though a source told Al Jazeera Arabic that Israel is deliberately complicating the search process and “fabricating lies.”
Netanyahu to consider actions after issue with Hamas captive transfer
Israel’s Arutz Sheva media reports that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a meeting later today to weigh possible responses to what the government considers cease-fire violations by Hamas, amid reports that the most recent remains handed to Israel do not match any of the 13 remaining captives.
It is unclear what time the meeting will take place or what responses are on the table.
Israel itself has been accused of repeatedly breaching the cease-fire conditions, including by carrying out deadly attacks in Gaza and not allowing enough aid into the enclave.
Top U.S. military official to visit Israel to oversee cease-fire monitoring
The top U.S. military official, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine, is set to visit Israel by early next week to meet with officials and tour the recently established cease-fire monitoring center, created to oversee compliance with the truce and manage humanitarian aid and reconstruction logistics.
According to Al-Monitor, General Caine is expected to visit the Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC), set up by CENTCOM in Israel, and hold discussions with Israeli officials.
The visit aims, in part, to give a “formal military dimension” to last week’s high-level political contacts and meetings in Israel, which sought to pressure Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to uphold the cease-fire.
Israel’s Ben-Gvir: Hamas ‘playing games,’ must be ‘destroyed completely’
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir reacted to reports questioning the identity of the latest remains handed over by Hamas, saying the group “continues to play games” and must be eliminated entirely, Al Jazeera reports.
“We no longer need to ‘exact a price from Hamas’ for the violations,” Ben-Gvir wrote on X. “We need to exact from its very existence and destroy it completely. Mr Prime Minister, enough hesitation – give the order!”
More than 70,000 people with hepatitis C in Gaza need urgent treatment
The spokesperson for al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Khalil al-Daqran told Al Jazeera Arabic that over 70,000 people in Gaza are infected with hepatitis C and require urgent treatment outside the Strip.
“We demand the immediate opening of the crossings to limit the spread of epidemic diseases in Gaza,” Daqran said.
Israel believes Hamas handed over the remains of a previously returned hostage
Israel indicated, based on preliminary assessments, that Hamas reportedly handed over on Monday evening the remains of a deceased hostage whose body had already been returned in previous exchanges, according to Haaretz.
According to the Israeli National Institute of Forensic Medicine, analyses revealed no match between the remains handed over and any of the thirteen deceased hostages still held in the Gaza Strip.
Southern Lebanon: Israeli machine-gun fire on Kfar Shuba, drone overflights in the Nabatieh region
In southern Lebanon, the Israeli army continues to violate the cease-fire, sweeping the outskirts of Kfar Shuba in the Hasbaya district (eastern border area) with machine-gun fire on Monday evening.
This morning, drones flew over villages in the Iklim al-Touffah area in the Nabatieh district, according to our correspondent Mountasser Abdallah.
Israel announces that the Red Cross has handed over the body of a hostage in Gaza
Israel announced last night that the Red Cross had delivered to its forces in the Gaza Strip the body of a hostage, returned as part of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.
“Israel has received, through the Red Cross, the coffin of a deceased hostage, which was handed over to the army and the Shin Bet [the internal security service] inside the Gaza Strip,” said the Prime Minister’s office in a statement, adding that the body would be transferred to Israel for identification.
Israeli attack in the West Bank: Islamic Jihad denounces 'systematic persecution'
After the deadly “operation” in Kfar Kud, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad denounced a “murder” carried out with “snipers and airstrikes,” calling it “a new episode in the ongoing series of war crimes and systematic persecution” by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank.
Israeli forces “surrounded the house and prevented rescue teams from accessing the site to save the wounded, in blatant violation of all international and humanitarian conventions and norms,” the Islamic Jihad condemned, describing it as a “dangerous escalation.”
The PIJ emphasized that in recent months, the Israeli army has destroyed more than 1,000 homes in the Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nour Shams camps, forcing over 25,000 Palestinians to move.
This constitutes “collective punishment” against the Palestinian people. These attacks, along with those carried out in the Negev, “will only strengthen our determination to continue resistance to defend our people and our land,” the movement added.
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli army and police in the occupied West Bank
The Israeli police announced that they killed three Palestinians, described as members of a “terrorist cell,” during a raid conducted with the army in the village of Kfar Kud, west of Jenin, in the occupied West Bank.
“During an offensive operation carried out by Yamam forces,” the elite counter-terrorism police unit, in Kfar Kud, “the fighters [...] acted to neutralize a terrorist cell planning to carry out an attack and which was part of an active terrorist organization in the Jenin camp,” said a police statement.
“The forces spotted the cell members emerging from a cave. The snipers of the unit then opened fire with precision, eliminating the three terrorists,” the statement added.
