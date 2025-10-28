Two killed in shooting on bus in Druze-majority Sweida, Syria | LIVE

Syria: Gunmen open fire on bus in Druze-majority Sweida, two killed

Two people were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire on a passenger bus in Syria’s Druze-majority Sweida province in the south, a region that saw deadly sectarian violence in July, AFP reports.

According to state news agency SANA, the attack left two dead and several injured. Local outlet Suwayda24 said the bus, traveling the Damascus-Sweida route, was targeted “in an area monitored by government checkpoints,” confirming that a man and a woman were killed.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that all passengers on the bus were Druze.