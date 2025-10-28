Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
US backs Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp, Israeli drone kills two in Sour: Everything you need to know this Tuesday

Here is what happened yesterday and what to expect today, Tuesday, Oct. 28.

L'Orient Today / By Abbas Mahfouz, 28 October 2025 09:30

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz.Follow L’Orient Today’s WhatsApp channel to stay up to date with the latest news.👈Some key things to watch today:9:30 a.m. REAL hosts Lebanon’s Third Real Estate Forum under PM Nawaf Salam’s patronage at the Phoenicia Hotel.10 a.m. – Parliamentary Environment Subcommittee meets, chaired by MP Najat Aoun, to study the underwater cultural heritage law.10 a.m. – Regional conference on international judicial cooperation in counterterrorism opens under President Joseph Aoun’s patronage.10:45 a.m. – Druze leader Sheikh Sami Abi al-Muna meets Apostolic Nuncio Paolo Borgia to discuss Pope Leon XIV’s visit preparations.11 a.m. – Parliament holds a general session chaired by Speaker Nabih Berri to continue reviewing pending draft laws.2:30...
