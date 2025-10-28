Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
PERSONAL ESSAY

Lebanese, world champions of incoherence

Just like our landscape that shifts from summer to winter and from infinite beauty to absolute ugliness, we Lebanese are able to embody within ourselves all flaws and all virtues.

L'OLJ / By Gilles KHOURY, 28 October 2025 09:50

Lire cet article en Français
Lebanese, world champions of incoherence

A couple poses near their home on their wedding day in East Beirut, 1989. (Credit: Joseph Barrak/AFP)

They are a retired couple. He was a family doctor. He studied at the Sorbonne in Paris, and then chose to return to Beirut and practice there. Over a 60-year career, he built a network of patients who swore by him, and whose children and grandchildren he later treated. You could call him on a Sunday, in the middle of the night or on Christmas Eve, and he would always answer, crisscrossing the city with the same rigor, the same smile, and the same kindness.Twice a week, religiously, even when he had to cross checkpoints or endure showers of shells during the Civil War, he went to a public hospital where he provided back-to-back free consultations. All those whose fever, chickenpox, ear infection, or poisoning he eased still talk about him today as a saint or an angel. She was a housewife. Having neither children nor the need to work, she...
