Lebanese, world champions of incoherence

A couple poses near their home on their wedding day in East Beirut, 1989. (Credit: Joseph Barrak/AFP)
They are a retired couple. He was a family doctor. He studied at the Sorbonne in Paris, and then chose to return to Beirut and practice there. Over a 60-year career, he built a network of patients who swore by him, and whose children and grandchildren he later treated. You could call him on a Sunday, in the middle of the night or on Christmas Eve, and he would always answer, crisscrossing the city with the same rigor, the same smile, and the same kindness.Twice a week, religiously, even when he had to cross checkpoints or endure showers of shells during the Civil War, he went to a public hospital where he provided back-to-back free consultations. All those whose fever, chickenpox, ear infection, or poisoning he eased still talk about him today as a saint or an angel. She was a housewife. Having neither children nor the need to work, she...
