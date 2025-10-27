Paris condemns Israeli fire targeting UNIFIL detachment on Sunday

The French Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned "the Israeli fire that targeted a detachment of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL]" on Sunday, noting that these "incidents" followed "those observed on Oct. 1, 2 and 11, when the Israeli army had already targeted UNIFIL positions."

"France reiterates that the protection of peacekeepers, the safety and security of United Nations personnel, property, and premises must be ensured, in accordance with international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701," the Ministry said in a statement.

"UNIFIL must be able to fully carry out its mandate and exercise its freedom of movement," the statement continued.

On Sunday evening, peacekeepers said they had taken "defensive countermeasures" against an Israeli army drone that was flying aggressively over a patrol.

A UNIFIL spokesperson confirmed to L'Orient-Le Jour that the UN force had shot down the Israeli drone that crashed in Kfar Kila (Marjayou district) as it was conducting a patrol in the area.

The force said this act was a "countermeasure" against the device, which was "acting aggressively" toward the peacekeepers.

According to information from our correspondent in the South, the battalion involved in this incident is believed to be French. UNIFIL did not wish to confirm this information.

The Ministry also praised "in this difficult context, the courage, professionalism and ongoing commitment of UNIFIL personnel," whose mandate has been extended one last time until Dec. 31, 2026, before a gradual withdrawal is set to begin from that date and be completed by the end of 2027.

The Ministry concluded: "France recalls that the cease-fire of Nov. 26, 2024, must be respected by all parties without exception in order to ensure the safety of civilians on both sides of the Blue Line and calls on Israel to withdraw from all Lebanese territory."

Created in 1978 following Israel's first major ground invasion of Lebanon, UNIFIL’s original mandate was to confirm the Israeli withdrawal, restore international peace and security, and assist the Lebanese government in restoring its authority in the area.

Since then, its mandate has been adapted, especially after the 2006 war, through Resolution 1701, which gave the force an enhanced role in monitoring the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah.