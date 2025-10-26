Gold monetization, new currency: IIF's proposals for returning bank deposits

Over the past six years, several experts and independent observers have outlined plans to resolve the issue of returning tens of billions of dollars in deposits frozen by technically insolvent Lebanese banks since late 2019 — one of the main blockages to the economic and financial crisis the country has been facing since then.

The chief economist of the IIF (an association of more than 400 international banks) for the Middle East, Garbis Iradian, has recently entered this field by proposing a five-year phased solution based mainly on using the country's gold reserves and creating a new Lebanese lira. These two options have rarely been considered.

"This study has not yet been published by the IIF. It must still be refined in the coming weeks before its planned release at the end of November," the economist notes.

He claims his seven-pillar plan would, by 2030, enable the return of around $80 billion of old deposits — that is, excluding fresh money not subject to banking restrictions.

The proposal is not intended to replace an IMF assistance program, which is contingent upon broader reforms and deemed indispensable to attract foreign funding to help with crisis recovery and reconstruction of areas destroyed by the recent war between Hezbollah and Israel.

The plan supposes that both the disarmament of the party and the establishment of lasting peace with Israel are achieved.

Gold reserves have tripled

The first two pillars involve taking advantage of the increased value of Lebanon's gold reserves, which have nearly tripled in six years due to soaring prices and are still at record highs.

"In October 2025, the country's gold reserves stood at more than $37 billion, which represents over 110 percent of the projected 2025 GDP. Adding $11.8 billion in foreign currency reserves, Lebanon's total official reserves rank first in the world as a proportion of GDP," argues Iradian.

He finds it incomprehensible that Lebanon's 286 tons of gold — the second-largest reserves in the region after Saudi Arabia — have not yet been tapped — even though they could "generate liquidity without increasing debt, serve as a buffer in times of crisis, and restore confidence through a non-inflationary return mechanism."

The economist first proposes selling $14 billion worth of gold (about 100 tons) in 2026. The proceeds from this sale would then "be paid to commercial banks for them to return small depositors' funds through scheduled monthly payments over 12 months."

Iradian says this would enable the return of most deposits.

The second pillar calls for the Banque du Liban (BDL) to place another $16 billion worth of gold abroad, which would "generate a recurring yield of 5, 6 or even 7 percent to finance future commitments."

Lira worth 100,000 old liras

The third pillar is even more novel, as it includes a monetary reform that foresees "partial settlement of deposits in 'new Lebanese liras' equal to 100,000 old liras."

As part of a "broader IMF-backed program including fiscal consolidation, BDL restructuring, inflation targeting and legal guarantees ... the new currency would be introduced with clear convertibility rules and a public information campaign," argues the economist.

Once the new Lebanese lira is introduced, he calls for using it to settle $6 billion a year to depositors. This solution would "lirify" $30 billion in deposits over five years, provided the exchange rate remains relatively stable, but with a currency "guaranteed by gold reserves and an improved balance of payments."

The economist considers these factors sufficient to convince depositors to convert their originally dollar-denominated deposits.

These first three pillars would, in theory, enable the return of more than $40 billion in deposits over five years, nearly half of it in 2026.

The subsequent pillars revisit mostly less original solutions.

New BDL audit

The fourth pillar involves civil society efforts to identify and repatriate $9 billion illicitly transferred abroad since 2019 — "often connected to politically exposed persons and insider networks."

The economist acknowledges this requires "international cooperation, asset-tracing agreements and rigorous legal monitoring."

He considers it essential to conduct a new forensic audit of the BDL, more comprehensive than the one undertaken by Alvarez & Marsal in recent years, as well as another audit targeting the country's commercial banks.

The fifth pillar consists of improving the profitability of public enterprises through "partial privatizations and strategic partnerships that could raise around $8 billion over four years, starting in 2026."

The penultimate pillar calls for raising $9.5 billion through several series of U.S. dollar government bonds, called "diaspora Eurobonds," between 2027 and 2030, without further details on terms or yields.

Iradian assumes this would come after the country begins addressing its legacy debt, following its March 2020 default on over $30 billion in traditional Eurobonds.

The seventh and final pillar aims to generate sustainable budget surpluses — without raising tax rates — through improved collection and tackling tax evasion. This is already an ongoing project between the Finance Ministry and the IMF.

This article was translated from L'Orient-Le Jour.