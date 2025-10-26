Houthis arrest 3 UN staff over Israel spying accusation: Security source

Yemen's Houthi rebels arrested three local United Nations staff, including two women, accusing them of spying for Israel, a security source from the rebel group told AFP on Sunday.

"Two women working for the World Food Program [WFP] were taken from their homes on Saturday" in the rebel-held capital Sanaa, the source said, adding that a Yemeni man also working for the WFP was arrested that night.

"Security and intelligence services in Sanaa still have a list of people wanted for collaborating with the Israeli and American enemy," the source added.

They are the latest in a wave of arrests targeting U.N. and other NGO workers, with seven other local U.N. staffers arrested earlier this week on accusations of colluding with Israel.

Last week, the rebels raided the U.N. compound in Sanaa, holding 20 staffers, including 15 foreigners, inside before they were released shortly afterwards.

Twelve of the 15 international staffers left the country on Wednesday.

The United Nations on Friday said that the Houthis had arrested 55 of its personnel since 2021.

Rebel leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi has claimed that U.N. agencies, including the WFP and UNICEF, have participated in "aggressive espionage."

He accused some of them of playing a role in Israeli strikes that targeted a cabinet meeting in August, killing the rebel prime minister.

Since the Gaza war began in October 2023, Yemen's Houthis have repeatedly targeted both Israel and Red Sea shipping routes in a campaign they say is in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Israel has responded with heavy strikes on rebel-held areas of Yemen.