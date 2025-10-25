Lebanese women from ISIS stranded in Syria ask to be repatriated

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Alaa Androun and her three daughters were seriously wounded in 2019 by a landmine in Jarablus, near the Turkish-Syrian border, as they attempted to flee Syria when the ISIS caliphate (the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group, IS) was collapsing.Alaa is the widow of Mohammad Ihali, an ISIS recruiter killed during the battle of Baghouz in March 2019, which marked the end of the group in Syria.Originally from Tripoli, in northern Lebanon, the couple had settled in Raqqa, northern Syria, then ISIS’s capital, in 2014. Read more UNHCR defends itself after Litani Authority blamed refugee camps for river pollution At 35, Alaa is detained with her daughters today in the al-Hol camp, run by the Kurdish Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria, like thousands of wives and widows of jihadists waiting to be repatriated.In total, 19...

Alaa Androun and her three daughters were seriously wounded in 2019 by a landmine in Jarablus, near the Turkish-Syrian border, as they attempted to flee Syria when the ISIS caliphate (the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State group, IS) was collapsing.Alaa is the widow of Mohammad Ihali, an ISIS recruiter killed during the battle of Baghouz in March 2019, which marked the end of the group in Syria.Originally from Tripoli, in northern Lebanon, the couple had settled in Raqqa, northern Syria, then ISIS’s capital, in 2014. Read more UNHCR defends itself after Litani Authority blamed refugee camps for river pollution At 35, Alaa is detained with her daughters today in the al-Hol camp, run by the Kurdish Autonomous Administration in northeastern Syria, like thousands of wives and widows of jihadists waiting to be repatriated.In total,...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in