GAZA

Two Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in Deir al-Balah


By L'Orient Today staff, 24 October 2025 21:45

Two Palestinians killed in Israeli strike in Deir al-Balah

Members of Gaza Civil Defense carry body bags containing the remains of the Chahebar family, previously buried in temporary graves, to be interred at the Sheikh Chaaban cemetery in Gaza City, on Oct. 24, 2025. (Credit: Omar al-Qataa/AFP)

BEIRUT — A source at the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza City told Al Jazeera that an Israeli strike killed at least two Palestinians on Friday, east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Artillery fire was also reported in the same area, according to the pan-Arab media outlet.

The previous day, Thursday, the Palestinian ministry said in a statement that one person was killed in an Israeli attack, bringing the total number of Palestinians killed since the cease-fire went into effect in the enclave to 89.

In addition, 449 bodies of earlier victims were found under rubble, bringing the official toll of people killed since the start of the Israeli offensive on Oct. 7, 2023, to 68,280.

