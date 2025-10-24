Rajji from south Lebanon 'strengthened in his determination' regarding arms monopoly; 2 killed in Israeli strike on Toul near Nabatieh | LIVE

Rubio doubts Israel will annex West Bank: 'It would threaten this entire process'
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a trip to Israel that he doubts Israel will annex the occupied West Bank, downplaying the Knesset vote this week to advance two bills.
"Suffice it to say, we don't think that's going to happen," he said during a press briefing from the Civilian-Military Coordination Center (CCMC), the U.S.-supervised truce monitoring body.
According to him, "from a legislative standpoint, nothing is in place for that to happen. But it would also threaten this entire process" aimed at ending the war in Gaza, he added, in comments reported by AFP.
Reconstruction, development projects in south Lebanon to be launched soon: Hanine Sayed
During her tour of Sour, southern Lebanon, Social Affairs Minister Hanine Sayed stated that "a comprehensive reconstruction and recovery strategy is being prepared."
She also indicated that this project includes "projects ready to be implemented in the disaster areas, including the $250 million World Bank-funded project, currently in its final preparatory phase, as well as an agricultural project led by the Council for Development and Reconstruction."
South Lebanon: Already destroyed house in Mais al-Jabal hit by Israeli army missile
In addition to the deadly strike on Toul, the Israeli army carried out several other attacks in southern Lebanon.
An Israeli army drone dropped a sound bomb on Dhaira, in the Sour District, while another drone of the same type fired a missile at an already destroyed house in eastern Mais al-Jabal, in Marjayoun District.
These strikes did not cause any injuries, according to our correspondent.
Israel must feel 'comfortable' with participants in international force in Gaza, says Rubio
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in Kiryat Gat (southwestern Israel) that Israelis must feel "comfortable" with the members of the international force to be created to monitor the ceasefire with Hamas in Gaza, which has been in effect since Oct. 10.
"There are many countries that have offered to do this ... they will have to be people or countries with which Israel feels comfortable," Rubio said from the Civilian-Military Coordination Center (CCMC), the U.S.-supervised truce monitoring body, reports AFP.
The subsequent phases of the Trump plan include a further Israeli withdrawal from the enclave, the disarmament of Hamas, the deployment of an international security force and the reconstruction of the territory.
Rajji from Naqoura: Extent of damage strengthens our resolve regarding arms monopoly
During his visit to Naqoura, the headquarters of the U.N. Interim Force in southern Lebanon, Foreign Minister Joe Rajji said, "The extent of the damage strengthens our resolve to liberate our lands and regain the arms monopoly and decision-making power regarding war and peace."
South Lebanon: 2 killed, 2 injured in Toul confirmed by medical source
A medical source confirmed to our correspondent in the South that two people were killed in the Israeli drone strike on Toul (Nabatieh): the driver of the targeted vehicle, Hussein al-Abed Hamdan, who was injured in the Hezbollah pager attack in September 2024, and a woman identified as Hiba Choucair.
Two other people were injured, according to this source.
In addition, Israeli drones continue to fly over several villages in the Zahrani and Saida regions.
2 people killed in Israeli strike on Toul
According to our correspondent, two people were killed in the Israeli strike on Toul: the driver of the car and a woman.
The driver of the car targeted by an Israeli drone strike in the town of Toul, in the Nabatieh district, has been killed, our correspondent reports.
Witnesses at the scene reported two people in the targeted vehicle, although this information cannot yet be confirmed due to the ongoing fire.
The Israeli army carried out a drone strike targeting a car in the town of Toul, in the Nabatieh district, our correspondent in the South reported.
The driver was injured in the shooting, and passersby tried to pull him out of the burning vehicle.
Rajji toured UNIFIL HQ in south Lebanon this morning
Lebanese Foreign Minister Joe Rajji arrived at the headquarters of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in Naqoura, southern Lebanon.
He completed a helicopter tour of the U.N. force over border villages and along the Blue Line in the morning, according to his press office.
US mulls Gaza aid plan that would replace controversial GHF aid operation
The U.S. is considering a proposal for humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza that would replace the controversial U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, according to a copy of the plan seen by Reuters.
It is one of several concepts being explored, said two U.S. officials and a humanitarian official familiar with the plan, as Washington seeks to facilitate increased deliveries of assistance to the Palestinian enclave after two years of war.
False alarm in towns near Gaza Strip
After alarm sirens sounded in towns near the Gaza Strip, the Israeli army stressed that they were triggered by a "misidentification."
South Lebanon: Arab Salim Municipality condemns Israeli 'war machine' after Thursday strike
This strike comes a day after a deadly Israeli bombardment on Arab Salim, in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region (Nabatieh district), which killed two people and injured three.
In a statement Friday morning, the Arab Salim municipality strongly condemned this "cowardly terrorist attack," stating that these repeated crimes against the residents of the South "will only strengthen their determination and commitment to the path of resistance against the Israeli war machine, which discriminates neither between men nor stones."
The municipality also offered its sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to all the town's residents.
Shortly after the strike, the Israeli army announced that it had targeted "a Hezbollah weapons depot" in the Nabatieh region. On Thursday, the Israeli army also bombarded the Shmustar Heights in the Bekaa.
South Lebanon: Israeli army drone bombs bulldozer in Khiam
Early this morning, an Israeli army drone fired two missiles at an excavator in the town of Khiam, in the Marjayoun district, causing the vehicle to catch fire, reports our correspondent in the South.
According to available information, this strike caused no casualties.
Rubio in Israel, 'confident' Gaza cease-fire unthreatened, Trump warns against West Bank annexation
U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Israel would lose American support if it annexed the West Bank, in an interview published yesterday, Thursday, as his Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, visiting Jerusalem, expressed "confidence" in maintaining the cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.
"Israel would lose all American support if that happened," the U.S. president said in an interview with Time magazine on Oct. 15.
The day after the Israeli parliament voted to consider two bills aimed at extending Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Palestinian territory, Trump reaffirmed his position.
"Don't worry about the West Bank," the U.S. president said in response to a reporter's question about whether he considered this vote an act of defiance against his attempts to achieve peace in the region.
Before leaving Washington on Wednesday, Rubio had said that such a project, supported by the Israeli far right, would "threaten" the cease-fire in Gaza and would be "counterproductive."
However, after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday, the Secretary of State expressed "confidence" and optimism that the truce would hold.
Good morning! We are now launching our LIVE coverage of regional news
In this live broadcast, we will cover developments in Gaza, where the cease-fire between Hamas and Israel took effect two weeks ago, in southern Lebanon, which is being relentlessly attacked by the Israeli army and in other countries in the region, such as Iran and Syria.
