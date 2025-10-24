Rajji from south Lebanon 'strengthened in his determination' regarding arms monopoly; 2 killed in Israeli strike on Toul near Nabatieh | LIVE

Rubio doubts Israel will annex West Bank: 'It would threaten this entire process'

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during a trip to Israel that he doubts Israel will annex the occupied West Bank, downplaying the Knesset vote this week to advance two bills.

"Suffice it to say, we don't think that's going to happen," he said during a press briefing from the Civilian-Military Coordination Center (CCMC), the U.S.-supervised truce monitoring body.

According to him, "from a legislative standpoint, nothing is in place for that to happen. But it would also threaten this entire process" aimed at ending the war in Gaza, he added, in comments reported by AFP.