Arab and Muslim countries condemn Israel's West Bank annexation bills

More than a dozen Muslim and Arab states condemned on Thursday a pair of Israeli bills calling for the annexation of the occupied West Bank, in a joint statement reported by the Saudi state news agency.
The 14 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Turkey, as well as the Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation, said they "condemn in the strongest terms" the bills, which they called "a blatant violation of international law."
