Saddi and Issa-Khoury revive a deal allowing industrialists to store fuel in state facilities

BEIRUT — Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi on Wednesday signed an agreement with Association of Lebanese Industrialists President Salim Zeenni allowing industrialists to store self-imported fuel at the Ministry’s oil facilities in Zahrani and Deir Ammar for use in their operations.

The agreement, signed in the presence and at the initiative of Industry Minister Joe Issa al-Khoury, implements a Cabinet decree dating back to 2004 but rarely enforced until now.

The fuel must comply with standards set by the Lebanese Standards Institution (LIBNOR) and will be exempt from storage fees — other fees, such as those related to unloading, are not covered by this exemption.

The fuel, whether diesel, fuel oil, or gasoil, must be used exclusively by industrialists, according to the statement from the state-run National News Agency (NNA) and further clarified by Zeenni, who spoke with us.

“There is no storage limit, and the industrialists’ needs are about 2 million tons a year, all fuels combined,” added the AIL president.

Zeenni specified that only legally registered industrialists who pay their taxes and duties will be eligible for this mechanism. A source within the AIL added that the importation process still needs to be finalized and that an initial “small shipment” of 5,000 to 10,000 tons could serve as a test. The source also said this mechanism would let industrialists import fuel at a more competitive price than the market rate.

“This agreement is the first step in a process we will continue with other measures, aiming to reduce industrial production costs. It is one of two or three measures we plan to implement,” said Khoury, according to NNA.

Saddi stated that the agreement was the result of cooperation between his ministry and the Industry Ministry. “This step confirms the importance of supporting the industrial sector in Lebanon, as it is a fundamental pillar of the national economy and supports thousands of Lebanese families,” he added.

The Lebanese industrial sector regularly complains about significant energy costs due to the public utility provider’s production shortfall, which has forced sector players to invest in private generators or photovoltaic installations.