School bus with children onboard overturns in Aramoun, no injuries reported

A school bus with children onboard overturned in Aramoun on Thursday morning, Yasa, an NGO for road safety, announced in a post on X, without reporting any injuries.

In the video, the students appear standing on the side of the road, unharmed, near parked cars as people rushed to them.

Last week a school bus transporting 24 students veered off the road and tumbled into a small valley in Dawhet al-Hoss, Aramoun district, causing minor injuries to several students.

On Sunday, the Traffic Management Center in Lebanon issued general guidelines, as the school year resumes, for transporting students to and from school safely:

Bus drivers must drive calmly, avoid speeding or sudden maneuvers and keep to the right lane of the road.

Drivers should not depart until they have ensured that all students have safely boarded or disembarked from the bus.

The number of students on each bus must not exceed the allowed capacity, and all students should remain seated safely.

A supervisor should accompany the driver to ensure students’ safety, verify that no one extends their limbs outside the windows, and assist with safe boarding and disembarking.

Bus owners and educational institutions must comply with all traffic laws and perform regular maintenance on school buses.

Parents should meet their children at the bus door or help them safely cross the road when they leave or arrive home.

Schools must assign adequate personnel to organize student entry and exit in order to prevent traffic accidents.

Lebanon’s roads are a notorious site of various tragedies, devastating accidents, collapsing infrastructure, political negligence and societal disorder. In 2024 alone, 443 people were killed by driving accidents.