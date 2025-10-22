JD Vance in Israel to pressure Netanyahu

The U.S. administration has brought out the heavy artillery. Preceded by Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, Vice President JD Vance arrived in Israel on Tuesday, Oct. 21, for a 48-hour whirlwind visit. This is his first trip since Trump’s return to the White House.

The publicly stated goal: to prevent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from undermining Trump’s plan for Gaza by resuming a full-scale offensive against Hamas, according to American officials quoted by the New York Times. The cease-fire agreement, which went into effect on Oct. 10 and was already fragile, wavered over the weekend after two Israeli soldiers were killed in an attack attributed by the army to Hamas, prompting a violent response from Israel.

A meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 22, between Vance and the Israeli prime minister, followed by a broader meeting with key Israeli decision-makers the same day. This is meant to bring the full weight of Trump to bear on the Israeli government, some of whose members are pushing for a return to war. Secretary of State Rubio also plans to travel to Israel later this week, according to American and Israeli officials.

'Additional pressure'

"Vance’s trip to Israel is meant to demonstrate strength in numbers — in other words, the Trump administration’s full commitment to advancing the president’s 20-point plan," says Seth Binder, advocacy director at the Middle East Democracy Center. Before arriving in Israel, JD Vance acknowledged that "ups and downs" would be inevitable in implementing the cease-fire agreement, after Sunday’s heavy bombardments.

But he was also careful to absolve Hamas of any grave wrongdoing, stating, "When we talk about Hamas, we’re talking about 40 different cells. Some of them will likely respect the cease-fire. Many, as we saw today, will not." This places some of the responsibility for the cease-fire on Israel as well. "The vice president’s visit to Israel is primarily meant as a diplomatic effort to exert added pressure and ensure Israel abides by the terms of the agreement," says Brian Katulis, a fellow at the Middle East Institute, as phase two of the Trump plan calls for disarming Hamas, continued Israeli withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave, and the establishment of a transitional authority to govern Gaza.

"Vance’s main asset is his connection to the MAGA (Make America Great Again) grassroots," emphasizes Katulis. "He’s much more skeptical about the use of American military tools in the Middle East, and he’s already mentioned this in his speeches, which sets him apart from Witkoff and Kushner, who are in the traditionally pro-Israel camp. So he’s a potential source of influence over Netanyahu."

Speaking from Israel, Vance said, "If Hamas does not comply with the agreement, very bad things will happen, but I am not going to do what the president of the United States has so far refused to do — that is, set an explicit deadline [for Hamas’ disarmament], because those things are difficult." This is a way of demanding a long-term commitment from the Israeli ally.

Moreover, the U.S. vice president, who usually remains highly focused on domestic issues, rarely ventures into foreign affairs, including the Gaza war. He is also known for frank and unfiltered exchanges with foreign officials, as was the case last March at the White House when he addressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Last May, his planned visit to Israel was canceled at the last minute — the U.S. administration fearing it would send a signal of approval for the Israeli "Chariots of Gideon" operation launched at the same time, although it denied this explanation. "This time, Vance’s visit to Israel is meant to send a political message: Trump wants total, high-level support for this cease-fire," Katulis adds.

Secretary of State Rubio plans to travel to Israel later this week or over the weekend, U.S. and Israeli officials say — Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) October 21, 2025

An uncertain influence

Vance's’s trip began with a visit to the city of Kiryat Gat, in southern Israel, home to the headquarters of the cease-fire monitoring committee, run by the U.S. military and expected to eventually host the international force charged with ensuring security in Gaza as Israeli troops withdraw. “The vice president’s office says Vance is receiving private briefings from members of the military,” reported American journalist Barak Ravid on X, as 200 American soldiers are currently in the command center — and are not set to enter the enclave.

Meanwhile, Trump posted on his social network Truth Social that his allies in the region are ready to send troops into the stronghold to “straighten out” Hamas. Steve Witkoff is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Oct. 22, in Jerusalem with Egypt’s intelligence chief, Hassan Rachad, according to Extra News, a state-affiliated Egyptian television channel.

Vance could join the meeting, since Rachad has already met Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss implementing the Trump plan, and Cairo is expected to lead the multinational force for Gaza. The future, however, remains highly uncertain, as observers agree that continued American oversight is needed to make implementation effective—especially to move toward phase two of the Trump plan.

“Given the signals sent by Israel during the Gaza war, the level of U.S. influence remains uncertain, as the Israeli state — notwithstanding some undeniable excesses—has shown that it no longer feels entirely accountable to Washington,” warns Jonathan Stevenson, a U.S. defense policy expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS).