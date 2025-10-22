Vance insists Israel 'not a vassal state' of the US, alongside Netanyahu | LIVE

Netanyahu says strong Israel crucial for American interests in the region
Standing next to the American vice president, Netanyahu told reporters that when it comes to Israel’s security, “we do what we have to do.”
“America has an interest in a strong Israel," Netanyahu said. "A strong Israel serves America’s interests in stabilizing this very unstable region, and you can’t stabilize it without a strong Israel,” he told reporters in West Jerusalem.
“So we make the decisions with the security of Israel [in mind]. We make common decisions, which I think [serve] both, and that’s what we discussed today.”
Vance insists Israel is ‘not a vassal state’
Vance, standing alongside Netanyahu, following a closed-doors meeting between the two, is speaking to reporters in West Jerusalem.
During the press conference, U.S. Vice President pushed back against the idea that Israel acts as a “vassal state” of the U.S.
“We don’t want a client state and that’s not what Israel is," Vance said. "We want a partnership. We want an ally."
Trump, Vance said, believes that “Israel can play a very strong leadership role” in the region, allowing the U.S. to take more of a backseat.
He added that he believes the Gaza cease-fire deal will open the door for more countries to join the Abraham Accords.
Cell of foreign fighters involved in clashes believed to be around 50 people
The group of foreign jihadists currently fighting with Syrian government forces in northwest Syria is called Firqatul al-Ghuraba ("Foreigner's Brigade" in Arabic) and is led by Omar Omsen, also known as Omar Diaby, a former Franco-Senegalese criminal turned preacher. According to AFP, around 50 people are believed to be part of the cell.
In September 2016, the United States designated Diaby, suspected of funneling francophone fighters to Syria, as an "international terrorist." He is also wanted on a French arrest warrant.
Thousands of people from Europe travelled to Syria to fight alongside jihadist groups with the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011 after Assad's brutal crackdown on anti-government protests.
Like other armed groups, Diaby's militants appear to have fallen out of favor with Syria's new authorities, who took power after overthrowing the Assad dictatorship in December 2024.
Syrian government forces launch operation against French jihadists in northwest
Syria government forces launched an operation this morning against jihadists holed up in a camp in the northwest, in a push to capture French fighters wanted by their government, a monitor and a French jihadist told AFP.
Security forces "launched a vast operation against the camp... to arrest French fighters wanted by their government," the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
The son of a prominent French jihadist in the camp, who goes by the alias Jibril al-Mouhajir, told AFP that "clashes erupted after midnight and are ongoing."
Mouhajir said the French government had demanded "two French nationals from the group be handed over" to Syrian authorities.
WSJ: Hamas told mediators it would stop public executions of rival gangs
Following increased pressure from Trump's senior officials and Trump himself to maintain the truce in Gaza, Hamas told mediators it would stop public executions of members of rival gangs in the Strip, Wall Street Journal reported yesterday, citing Arab officials. Mediators had argued these executions could give Israel an excuse to resume fighting.
Since the truce came into effect, Hamas has redeployed its security forces in an attempt to establish control in a post-war landscape where several armed gangs in Gaza are taking advantage of the group's weakness after two years of fighting to gain a footing in the enclave.
Several of these gangs are allegedly backed and funded by Israel and Hamas has accused the victims of these executions of being "collaborators." According to Reuters report from last week, citing a Gaza security official, Hamas forces had killed 32 members of "a gang affiliated with a family in Gaza City," since the cease-fire. Several Hamas fighters have also been killed in clashes with clans.
South Lebanon: Stun grenade fired on Naqoura
An Israeli drone fired a stun grenade on the coastal village of Naqoura, in Sour district, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
Health Ministry and Hezbollah confirm death of man in Israeli strike in Ain Qana
The Health Ministry has confirmed the killing of Issa Qarbalai by an Israeli drone in the southern Lebanese village of Ain Qana, in Nabatieh district.
Hezbollah announced that Qarbalai, who had been riding a moped through the village when he was killed, was a fighter with the party. It added that his funeral will take place in the village on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Healthcare workers in Israeli detention 'singled out,' treated with 'particular brutality,' freed doctor reports
Recently freed, Dr. Ahmed Muhanna, the director of Gaza's al-Awda Hospita, told Healthcare Workers Watch (HWW) that "doctors have been singled out as targets for detention" and are treated with particular brutality in Israeli jails.
In a video testimony shared with the organization that monitors attacks on healthcare facilities and workers across Palestine, Muhanna described how several of the Palestinian detainees died "as the … Israeli jailers looked on," and that the detained healthcare workers were prevented from helping other detainees, even those injured during violent interrogations.
Muhanna’s own health suffered from starvation and unsanitary conditions, HWW reported, and he lost almost a third of his body weight while in detention.
Rubio set to join Vance, Witkoff and Kushner in Israel tomorrow
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will arrive in Israel tomorrow for a two-day visit, Times of Israel reports, citing a U.S. official.
A slew of senior American officials are in Israel this week as part of a significant diplomatic mission to ensure the cease-fire in Gaza, brokered by Trump's administration, does not collapse.
Rubio's trip will be officially announced later today, the official said, and will be part of that push to maintain the truce.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance and U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also in Israel and are holding high profile meetings today. This will be Rubio’s fourth visit to Israel since taking office in January.
ICJ to give 'advisory opinion' on Israel's obligations to allow aid into Gaza
The top United Nations court will rule today on Israel's obligations to agencies providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, as Israel continues to block access for desperately needed supplies into the devastated enclave.
Judges at the International Court of Justice in The Hague have been asked for an "advisory opinion" laying out Israel's duty to facilitate aid in Gaza, AFP reports.
The U.N. asked the ICJ to clarify Israel's obligations, as an occupying power, toward U.N. and other bodies "including to ensure and facilitate the unhindered provision of urgently needed supplies essential to the survival" of Palestinians.
An ICJ opinion is not legally binding, but the court believes it carries "great legal weight and moral authority."
ICJ judges heard a week of evidence in April from dozens of nations and organizations, much of which revolved around the status of UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.
JD Vance voices 'great optimism' for Gaza truce on Israel visit
U.S. Vice President JD Vance expressed "great optimism" that the Gaza truce would hold, ahead of his meeting today in Jerusalem with Netanyahu.
Vance is in Israel to shore up support for the U.S.-brokered cease-fire and post-war reconstruction plans.
Despite concerns in Israel that Hamas has seized on the pause to reassert itself in Gaza, Vance said Washington would not set a deadline for the group to disarm.
Vance's comments came after Trump took to Truth Social to warn Hamas that allied nations in the region would invade Gaza if the group failed to comply with the truce.
"What we've seen the past week gives me great optimism the cease-fire is going to hold," Vance said during a press conference in Kiryat Gat, a city in southern Israel where a U.S.-led mission is monitoring the Gaza cease-fire.
Israel kills man in Nabatieh district drone strike, causes panic at nearby school
A man was killed by an Israeli drone while riding his moped through the Nabatieh district village of Ain Qana this morning.
According to our correspondent in the South, the man, identified as Issa Qarbalai, was struck near the village's public school, causing panic among students who were arriving for the first class of the day.
Israel has killed more than 320 people in Lebanon since agreeing to a cease-fire almost a year ago. Its attacks continue unabated, followed by claims that Hezbollah is rebuilding its capabilities.
Earlier this month, the commander of the Lebanese Army told Cabinet that Hezbollah is cooperating in its disarmament south of the Litani River, which he said is 80 percent complete.
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of events in the region, notably the increasingly fragile cease-fires in both Gaza and in Lebanon. In both places, Israel continues its attacks despite the agreements and, in both places, peace has been presented as contingent on the disarmament of Israel's adversaries, Hezbollah and Hamas.
Read our Morning Brief to catch up on everything you need to know going into today. 👈
