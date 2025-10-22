Vance insists Israel 'not a vassal state' of the US, alongside Netanyahu | LIVE

Syrian government forces launched operation against French jihadists in country's northwest and fighting is ongoing.

JD Vance said he feels "very optimistic" that the Gaza cease-fire will hold, ahead of a meeting with Netanyahu later today.

Hamas returned two more bodies of hostages to Israel last night, meaning 13 remain in the Strip.

Israel's national security adviser announced yesterday that he'd been fired by Netanyahu, who cited the "failure" of Oct. 7.