Israeli army has killed at least 80 Palestinians in Gaza since start of cease-fire

BEIRUT — The Gaza Health Ministry stated Monday in a press release that at least 80 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire or airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since the cease-fire took effect on Oct. 11.

The ministry specified that it recorded 57 deaths in the past 24 hours, 45 of which were "the result of direct targeting" by the Israeli army, which carried out a series of airstrikes across the enclave on Sunday.

The bodies of 12 other previously killed victims were also found under the rubble, while an additional 158 people were wounded in the same period.

In total, the ministry said it has recovered 426 bodies since Oct. 11. This brings the official death toll of the Israeli offensive against Gaza to at least 68,216 killed and 170,361 wounded since Oct. 7, 2023.