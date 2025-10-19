Netanyahu announces that he will seek a new term as Prime Minister in the next elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday evening that he would seek a new term in the upcoming elections.

Appearing on Channel 14, when asked, “Do you plan to run in the elections to become Prime Minister in the next elections?”, Netanyahu replied in the affirmative.

Leader of Likud, the main right-wing party in Israel, Netanyahu holds the record for the longest time served as head of the Israeli government, with more than 18 years in total, with interruptions, since 1996.