Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

EDUCATION

English gains ground in francophone schools amid rising demand

The number of private English-language schools rose from 445 in 2018-2019 to 494 in 2023-2024, according to the Center for Educational Research and Development.

By Anne-Marie El-HAGE, 18 October 2025 15:34

Lire cet article en Français
English gains ground in francophone schools amid rising demand

An Arabic lesson in a primary class at Collège Melkart. (Credit: Melkart institution)

It's already been three years since the Collège des Sœurs Antonines in Roumieh (Metn) launched its first English-language sections. After developing one section per grade up to the fourth grade, it opened two this school year at each kindergarten level. "Every year, we add another grade, aiming for the International Baccalaureate (IB)," says educational advisor Madeleine Hage. While French remains dominant, this private — traditionally trilingual — institute is increasingly anglicized, responding "to strong parental demand," she explains.French, alongside Arabic, long held the position of Lebanon's main language of instruction, but English has gained the upper hand since 2019-2020. According to data from the Center for Educational Research and Development (CERD), English-language education accounted for more...
It's already been three years since the Collège des Sœurs Antonines in Roumieh (Metn) launched its first English-language sections. After developing one section per grade up to the fourth grade, it opened two this school year at each kindergarten level. "Every year, we add another grade, aiming for the International Baccalaureate (IB)," says educational advisor Madeleine Hage. While French remains dominant, this private — traditionally trilingual — institute is increasingly anglicized, responding "to strong parental demand," she explains.French, alongside Arabic, long held the position of Lebanon's main language of instruction, but English has gained the upper hand since 2019-2020. According to data from the Center for Educational Research and Development (CERD), English-language education accounted for...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top