English gains ground in francophone schools amid rising demand

An Arabic lesson in a primary class at Collège Melkart. (Credit: Melkart institution)
It's already been three years since the Collège des Sœurs Antonines in Roumieh (Metn) launched its first English-language sections. After developing one section per grade up to the fourth grade, it opened two this school year at each kindergarten level. "Every year, we add another grade, aiming for the International Baccalaureate (IB)," says educational advisor Madeleine Hage. While French remains dominant, this private — traditionally trilingual — institute is increasingly anglicized, responding "to strong parental demand," she explains.French, alongside Arabic, long held the position of Lebanon's main language of instruction, but English has gained the upper hand since 2019-2020. According to data from the Center for Educational Research and Development (CERD), English-language education accounted for more...
It's already been three years since the Collège des Sœurs Antonines in Roumieh (Metn) launched its first English-language sections. After developing one section per grade up to the fourth grade, it opened two this school year at each kindergarten level. "Every year, we add another grade, aiming for the International Baccalaureate (IB)," says educational advisor Madeleine Hage. While French remains dominant, this private — traditionally trilingual — institute is increasingly anglicized, responding "to strong parental demand," she explains.French, alongside Arabic, long held the position of Lebanon's main language of instruction, but English has gained the upper hand since 2019-2020. According to data from the Center for Educational Research and Development (CERD), English-language education accounted for...