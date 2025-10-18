Vance expected in Israel Monday to discuss truce; Israel kills 11 members of one family in Gaza City shelling | LIVE

Gaza receives bodies of 15 deceased Palestinians as hostage exchange continues
Israel returned the bodies of 15 Palestinians to Gaza today, bringing the total number handed over to 135, the Gaza Health Ministry announced in a statement cited by AFP.
As part of the first stage of the cease-fire deal brokered Trump, Israel was to turn over the bodies of 15 Palestinians for every deceased Israeli returned. This latest round of exchanges started with Hamas sending the body of a 75-year-old Kibbutz Nir Oz resident last night.
There are 18 remaining bodies of hostages left in Gaza. Hamas has reiterated the difficulty of both locating and retrieving the bodies amid the mass destruction caused by Israeli bombardment against the Strip. A senior Turkish official said last week that Turkey would take part in a joint task force along with Israel, the U.S., Qatar and Egypt to assist in the search.
UN aid chief foresees 'massive job' in rebuilding Gaza as he tours the devastated Strip
The United Nations' aid chief took stock of the monumental task of restoring basic necessities in the devastated Gaza Strip today, as a cease-fire entered its second week.
In a short convoy of white U.N. jeeps, relief coordinator Tom Fletcher and his team wound their way through the twisted rubble of shattered homes.
Surveying the damaged pumping equipment and a grim lake of sewage at the Sheikh Radwan wastewater plant, Fletcher told AFP the task ahead for the U.N. and aid agencies was a "massive, massive job."
The British diplomat said he had met residents returning to destroyed homes trying to dig latrines in the ruins. "They're telling me that most of all they want dignity," he said. "We've got to get the power back on so we can start to get the sanitation system back in place.
"We have a massive 60 day plan now to surge in food, get a million meals out there a day, start to rebuild the health sector, bring in tents for the winter, get hundreds of thousands of kids back into school."
Vance due in Israel on Monday to discuss next stages of cease-fire
U.S. Vice President JD Vance plans to visit Israel on Monday to discuss the progress of the deal to return slain hostages in Gaza and end the war, Times of Israel reports, citing Israel's Channel 12 news.
Vance will also discuss advancing to the second stage of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, which concerns Hamas' disarmament and the establishment of an international authority to administer Gaza. In its response to the cease-fire proposal, Hamas agreed to the first stage, which includes hostages exchanges and Israel's partial withdrawal, but said that discussions around the further stages would need to take place "within a unified Palestinian national framework."
ICC rejects Israeli appeal of arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant
The International Criminal Court rejected Israel's bid to appeal against arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former defense minister Yoav Gallant over the Gaza war, AFP reports.
In a November ruling that made headlines around the world, the ICC found "reasonable grounds" to believe Netanyahu and Gallant bore "criminal responsibility" for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.
The ICC also issued arrest warrants for three top leaders from Hamas but dropped these after they were all killed by Israel.
The warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant — who have overseen Israel's onslaught against Gaza and the killing of tens of thousands of people — sparked outrage in Israel and also in the United States, which has since slapped sanctions on top ICC officials.
Hamas returns 10th hostage body, identified by Israel as Nir Oz resident
Netanyahu's office announced this morning that the body of a deceased hostage Hamas returned overnight has been identified as 75-year-old Eliyahu Margalit, AFP reports.
According to a military statement, Margalit was killed at Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack. This brings the number of remaining hostages' bodies in Gaza to 18, out of an initial 28.
The Israeli military "informed the family of the abductee Eliyahu Margalit... that [the body of] their loved one has been returned to Israel and his identification has been completed," Netanyahu's office said in a statement.
It added that "we will not compromise... and will spare no effort until we return all of the fallen abductees, down to the last one."
The remains of the hostage who died in captivity were transferred to Israeli security forces in Gaza via the Red Cross, and returned to Israel for identification at a medical analysis center, the office stated last night.
Nobel Peace Prize winner calls Netanyahu to tell him she 'greatly appreciates' his 'actions during the war'
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Corina Machado called Netanyahu yesterday, reportedly hailing the fight against "totalitarian forces," in what Israel presented as an endorsement of its Gaza offensive.
In a post on X, Netanyahu's office said Machado told the Israeli leader she "greatly appreciates his decisions and resolute actions in the course of the war" — in which Israel killed more than 68,000 people — and also praised the "agreement for the release of the hostages in Gaza."
But in a separate post on X, opposition leader Machado, who won the Nobel for leading resistance to authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro, avoided all mention of Israel and Gaza, AFP reports.
In a carefully worded statement, she said Venezuelans knew that achieving peace "requires immense courage, strength, and moral clarity to stand against the totalitarian forces that oppose us."
Israel attacks olive harvesters in southern Lebanon
An Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade at residents harvesting olives in in Bastra, near the town of Kfar Shuba, in Hasbaya district. No injuries were reported, according to our correspondent in the South, Muntasser Abdallah.
The border villages of Blida and Houla, in Marjayoun district, have asked their residents to register before heading to their olive groves this harvest season, so that they can notify Israeli forces occupying nearby Lebanese territory along the Blue Line of their movements.
The head of the Houla municipal council said the measure is meant to "ensure the safety of farmers and residents," noting that "the Israeli enemy targets everything it sees, the latest example being the destruction of a cafe and a house in the village last night."
Israel kills 11 members of family for crossing the 'yellow line'
Israeli forces killed 11 members of a Palestinian family in Gaza late last night, the deadliest single violation of the latest Gaza cease-fire since it took effect eight days ago, Al Jazeera reports.
The seven children, three woman, and a man were killed for crossing the "yellow line" in Gaza City, an elusive demarcation for Israeli withdrawal that Palestinians without access to electricity or internet are not well informed of.
The Israeli army fired a tank shell at the civilian vehicle in which the Abu Shaaban family was riding, in Gaza City's Zeitoun neighborhood, Gaza's Civil Defense told Al Jazeera.
The family was trying to reach their home, in order to find out what condition it was in, civil defense spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said in a statement.
“They could have been warned or dealt with differently,” Basal said, adding that “what happened confirms that the occupation is still thirsty for blood, and insists on committing crimes against innocent civilians.”
Hamas aims to keep grip on Gaza security and as for disarmament, 'it depends,' senior official says.
Hamas intends to maintain security control in Gaza during an interim period, a senior Hamas official told Reuters, adding that Hamas' disarmament depends on factors yet to be determined, voicing two positions that reflect the difficulties facing the American plan to secure an end to the war.
Hamas politburo member Mohammed Nazzal also said the group was ready for a cease-fire of up to five years to rebuild devastated Gaza, with guarantees for what happens afterwards depending on Palestinians being given "horizons and hope" for statehood.
Speaking to Reuters on Wednesday in an interview from Doha, where Hamas politicians have long resided, Nazzal defended the group's crackdown in Gaza, where it carried out public executions on Monday. There were always "exceptional measures" during war, he said, adding that those executed were criminals guilty of killing.
Good morning and welcome to today's live coverage of events in the region.
We'll be focusing mostly on Gaza, where the bodies of deceased hostages are being sought out amid the rubble in order to return them to Israel, thus completing phase one of the cease-fire deal. In Gaza, Hamas has also launched a security campaign, cracking down on other armed gangs and clans in the Strip in a bid to establish control over areas previously occupied by Israel.
We'll also be focusing on southern Lebanon, where Israel has stepped up its attacks, just the latest in a non-stop stream of cease-fire violations since the agreement was reached last November. Recently, Israel has bombed a cement factory in Ansar and a facility housing excavators and bulldozers near Msayleh. Millions of dollars in damage have been incurred in what is being described as attacks against southern Lebanon's attempts to rebuild following the war.
