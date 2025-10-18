Vance expected in Israel Monday to discuss truce; Israel kills 11 members of one family in Gaza City shelling | LIVE

UN aid chief foresees 'massive job' in rebuilding Gaza as he tours the devastated Strip

The United Nations' aid chief took stock of the monumental task of restoring basic necessities in the devastated Gaza Strip today, as a cease-fire entered its second week.

In a short convoy of white U.N. jeeps, relief coordinator Tom Fletcher and his team wound their way through the twisted rubble of shattered homes.

Surveying the damaged pumping equipment and a grim lake of sewage at the Sheikh Radwan wastewater plant, Fletcher told AFP the task ahead for the U.N. and aid agencies was a "massive, massive job."

The British diplomat said he had met residents returning to destroyed homes trying to dig latrines in the ruins. "They're telling me that most of all they want dignity," he said. "We've got to get the power back on so we can start to get the sanitation system back in place.

"We have a massive 60 day plan now to surge in food, get a million meals out there a day, start to rebuild the health sector, bring in tents for the winter, get hundreds of thousands of kids back into school."