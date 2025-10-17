Sir Dinnieh: Medical staff assaulted at hospital after requesting COVID-19 test

A doctor and a nurse at the Sir Dinnieh Governmental Hospital in northern Lebanon were assaulted Friday by the father of a hospitalized child after the child was diagnosed with coronavirus, reports our regional correspondent in the North.

The man targeted the medical staff after the doctor asked him to have his entire family tested for COVID-19, according to our correspondent.

The father reportedly reacted angrily, saying he did not "believe in coronavirus" and accused the hospital of seeking financial profit from the situation before attacking the doctor and the nurse.

He then forced his way into the isolation room to retrieve his son and left the facility without paying the medical fees.

Security forces were alerted to the incident to take necessary measures.

The Health Ministry, for its part, condemned the attack "in the strongest terms," calling it "reprehensible and unacceptable both morally and legally."

In a statement, the Ministry denounced "an affront to the dignity of healthcare workers and the sanctity of health institutions," lamenting that such behavior "exacerbates the challenges already facing the medical sector under current circumstances" and "undermines the quality and continuity of services provided to citizens."

Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine personally followed up on the case, speaking with the hospital director to obtain details of the incident and to ensure the protection of medical staff, the statement added.

The Ministry also called on the competent judicial and security authorities to act quickly to apprehend the assailant and apply the severest legal sanctions, in order to protect the safety of healthcare workers as well as that of patients.