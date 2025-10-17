Gaddafi and his family: Where are they now?

After 10 years of detention in Lebanon, Hannibal Gaddafi, one of the sons of the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, is set to be released following a decision by Lebanon's judiciary on Friday.

Since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011 during a popular uprising and was killed by rebels a few months later after more than 40 years in power, his family has scattered.

Here’s an update on the main members of his clan.

Hannibal Gaddafi

Hannibal Gaddafi, now 49, was arrested by Lebanese authorities in December 2015 and held without trial.

Lebanon was seeking information about the disappearance of Lebanese Shiite leader Mussa Sadr in Libya in 1978, when his father was in power.

On Friday, Lebanese authorities ordered his release in exchange for $11 million bail.

Seif al-Islam Gaddafi

Long touted as his father's potential successor, Seif al-Islam, 53, built a reputation as a moderate and reformer.

That image collapsed when he threatened bloodbaths at the beginning of the uprising.

Wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crimes against humanity, he was arrested in southern Libya.

Detained for years in Zintan, western Libya, he was sentenced to death in 2015 after a swift trial before being granted amnesty.

His current whereabouts are unknown.

In 2021, he filed to run for president, banking on the support of loyalists from the former regime. The election ultimately did not take place.

Aisha Gaddafi and her mother

The late dictator’s daughter, a lawyer, fled to Algeria with her mother and one of her brothers in 2011.

She later went to Oman, where she was granted political asylum.

Muammar Gaddafi's widow, Safia Farkash, now travels between Egypt and Oman, according to a source close to the family.

Saadi Gaddafi

A footballer with a reputation as a playboy, born in 1973, Muammar Gaddafi's son Saadi is now in Turkey, according to the same source.

After the revolution, he took refuge in Niger and was wanted by the new Libyan authorities.

He promised to return to Libya and lead the resistance in statements to an Arab TV channel, angering Tripoli.

Niger then placed him under house arrest.

Extradited to Libya, he was imprisoned before being released in September 2021 and moving on.

Mutassim Billah Gaddafi

Born in 1975, a doctor and career military officer, Muammar Gaddafi's son Mutassim headed the National Security Council and was the main rival to Seif al-Islam.

Captured alive like his father on Oct. 20, 2011, in Sirte, he suffered a similar fate.

His body was also buried in an undisclosed location.

Khamis Gaddafi

Muammarr Gaddafi's son, Khamis, played a major role in suppressing the Benghazi uprising and commanded the last military base to fall in Tripoli.

His death was announced in 2011.

Mohamed Gaddafi

Mohamed Gaddafi, Muammar Gaddafi's eldest son from a first marriage, headed the Telecommunications Authority and the National Olympic Committee.

He spent some time in Algeria before moving to Oman.