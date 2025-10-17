The divas of the IMA in Beirut: Songs of memory and glamour at the Sursock Museum

Posters, stage costumes, video excerpts, photos, and press clippings tell the story of Feyrouz’s career in the “Divas” exhibition at the Sursock Museum. Mohammad Yassine/L’Orient-Le Jour
Within the walls of Beirut's Sursock Museum, the voices of Umm Kulthum, Asmahan, Warda, Fairuz, Sabah, Dalida and many others seem to float in the air. It’s an almost natural return to the very city where so many of these women sang, loved and built on stage the culture of the 20th-century Arab world.Their dresses and gestures reappear in the soft lighting of the museum's rooms, recalling the vibration of a golden age that united the Arab world around their talent. After Paris, Amman, and Amsterdam, the exhibition Divas: From Umm Kulthum to Dalida, created by the Arab World Institute (IMA), has come to Beirut, under the patronage of the Lebanese Ministry of Culture. An almost inevitable homecoming, in the very capital where so many of these women sang, loved, and built on stage the sights and sounds of the 20th-century Arab...
