'There's nothing military here, those are lies': After yesterday's major Israeli strikes on Ansar, our journalists are on the ground | LIVE

A man stands in front of the site targeted by yesterday's Israeli strikes in Ansar (Nabatieh).
Testimonies from Ansar: 'No one wants to help us'
A man in Ansar denounced to L'OLJ an Israeli “blockade” on reconstruction.
“It's the same message as in Msayleh,” where Israel struck a site storing dozens of construction vehicles on Friday night. “They're going to strike anything related to reconstruction, and we're only at the beginning; the worst is yet to come,” he said, criticizing the authorities for “seeming to accept the situation.”
“No one wants to help us,” he added. After the strikes on Msayleh, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam instructed the High Relief Committee to assess the losses and financially compensate the victims.
The aftermath of yesterday's Israeli strike on Ansar (Nabatieh).
An unexploded Israeli missile is reportedly still at the site in Ansar
The Lebanese Army has not arrived yet, but is expected “soon,” said an employee at the site. According to a man at the scene, one of the Israeli missiles dropped did not explode.
Every employee and witness said that the site has no connection with the Hezbollah-linked NGO “Green Without Borders,” which Israel claimed it targeted. “They're further down, towards Sinai, not here,” said one man.
“Israel is doing this to prevent us from rebuilding, like in 2006,” said another person, adding that Israel “is cancer.”
An employee at the site of the strikes in Ansar: 'There's nothing military here, those are lies'
Another employee, Ali Mohammad Doumen, who works on construction equipment maintenance, said that the site is used “solely for civilian purposes.”
“There's nothing military here, these are lies,” he said, adding that Israel “is striking civilians because it can no longer strike Hezbollah fighters.”
“This is a war against reconstruction, against southern residents, to prevent us from returning to our land,” he told L'Orient-Le Jour, adding that residents “will rebuild and it will be even more beautiful than before.”
“Nothing will bring us to our knees; the South belongs to our children.” According to him, dozens of families work in the quarry. An Internal Security Forces agent estimates the damage at “about $30 million.”
Our journalists on the ground after yesterday's Israeli strikes on Ansar
Following yesterday's Israeli strikes on a quarry in Ansar (Nabatieh), the targeted site is now a “pile of rubble,” reports our journalist from the scene.
An administrative employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, said, “We are a commercial company; we only sell to individuals.” The Israeli army claimed to have targeted infrastructure used by Hezbollah to rebuild its arsenal.
“It feels like [Israel's] message is that there will be no reconstruction, that this is an economic war, especially since they killed the engineers,” he said, referring to the two engineers killed on Oct. 2 by an Israeli strike on their car near Kfar Roummane (Nabatieh).
He cried over the loss of his “life's work,” having been employed at the site since 2011. “Residents will rebuild the South,” he said hopefully, while acknowledging that “the situation is not good.”
The strikes injured two security guards who were briefly hospitalized, he added. They also destroyed concrete mixers, cranes, pumps and fuel tanks, while burned-out vehicles continue to smoke at the site this morning. The administrative building has been partially destroyed.
West Bank: 11-year-old boy killed
An 11-year-old boy, identified by Palestinian officials as Mohammad Bahjat al-Hallak, was killed by Israeli forces Sunday in the village of al-Rihiya, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
Wafa said Israeli soldiers “opened fire on a group of children who were playing football in a schoolyard.” Israeli outlets Haaretz and The Times of Israel published similar accounts. Wafa said the boy was killed by a bullet that passed through his pelvis; he was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.
South Lebanon: Major Israeli strikes, one killed, seven wounded
Massive Israeli strikes across south Lebanon and an airstrike in the Bekaa killed one person and wounded seven, the Health Ministry said. The barrage followed earlier strikes on the South and the Bekaa throughout the afternoon.
The Israeli military claimed it struck “infrastructures linked to Hezbollah” and targeted the group “Green Without Borders,” despite a truce that has been in effect for nearly a year. The strikes came after sustained attacks on the South and the Bekaa during the day.
An Israeli patrol entered Lebanese territory at dawn and destroyed a house on the southeast outskirts of Yaroun (Bint Jbeil), L'Orient Today's correspondent in the South reported.
Gaza: Pressure on Hamas to continue, says Israeli official
Gal Hirsch, Israel’s government coordinator for hostages and missing persons, told Haaretz that “pressure on Hamas continues and will intensify,” but declined to provide details.
Hirsch spoke after an “operational meeting” between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and security officials in Jerusalem, which was interrupted for a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump about repatriating the remains of hostages still held in Gaza.
Hamas says it is committed to Gaza agreement and to returning bodies
Hamas said it remains “committed to the agreement” and is “willing to return all the bodies of hostages still held in the enclave,” Reuters reported.
It added that recovering some remains “could take time,” saying some were buried in tunnels destroyed by Israeli strikes and others remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings. The group said recovery efforts require equipment to clear debris that Israel has barred from entering.
Trump says “people very close” will act against Hamas
After threatening yesterday that he would "go in and kill Hamas" if internal violence continued, U.S. President Donald Trump said today that he would not send American troops to Gaza.
“It’s not going to be us,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We won’t have to. There are people very close, very nearby, that will go in, and they’ll do the trick very easily, but under our auspices.”
Welcome to our live blog
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of today's news from Gaza, Lebanon, the region and beyond.
Make sure to read today's Morning Brief to catch up on yesterday's and today's key events.
A man stands in front of the site targeted by yesterday's Israeli strikes in Ansar (Nabatieh).
Testimonies from Ansar: 'No one wants to help us'
A man in Ansar denounced to L'OLJ an Israeli “blockade” on reconstruction.
“It's the same message as in Msayleh,” where Israel struck a site storing dozens of construction vehicles on Friday night. “They're going to strike anything related to reconstruction, and we're only at the beginning; the worst is yet to come,” he said, criticizing the authorities for “seeming to accept the situation.”
“No one wants to help us,” he added. After the strikes on Msayleh, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam instructed the High Relief Committee to assess the losses and financially compensate the victims.
The aftermath of yesterday's Israeli strike on Ansar (Nabatieh).
An unexploded Israeli missile is reportedly still at the site in Ansar
The Lebanese Army has not arrived yet, but is expected “soon,” said an employee at the site. According to a man at the scene, one of the Israeli missiles dropped did not explode.
Every employee and witness said that the site has no connection with the Hezbollah-linked NGO “Green Without Borders,” which Israel claimed it targeted. “They're further down, towards Sinai, not here,” said one man.
“Israel is doing this to prevent us from rebuilding, like in 2006,” said another person, adding that Israel “is cancer.”
An employee at the site of the strikes in Ansar: 'There's nothing military here, those are lies'
Another employee, Ali Mohammad Doumen, who works on construction equipment maintenance, said that the site is used “solely for civilian purposes.”
“There's nothing military here, these are lies,” he said, adding that Israel “is striking civilians because it can no longer strike Hezbollah fighters.”
“This is a war against reconstruction, against southern residents, to prevent us from returning to our land,” he told L'Orient-Le Jour, adding that residents “will rebuild and it will be even more beautiful than before.”
“Nothing will bring us to our knees; the South belongs to our children.” According to him, dozens of families work in the quarry. An Internal Security Forces agent estimates the damage at “about $30 million.”
Our journalists on the ground after yesterday's Israeli strikes on Ansar
Following yesterday's Israeli strikes on a quarry in Ansar (Nabatieh), the targeted site is now a “pile of rubble,” reports our journalist from the scene.
An administrative employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, said, “We are a commercial company; we only sell to individuals.” The Israeli army claimed to have targeted infrastructure used by Hezbollah to rebuild its arsenal.
“It feels like [Israel's] message is that there will be no reconstruction, that this is an economic war, especially since they killed the engineers,” he said, referring to the two engineers killed on Oct. 2 by an Israeli strike on their car near Kfar Roummane (Nabatieh).
He cried over the loss of his “life's work,” having been employed at the site since 2011. “Residents will rebuild the South,” he said hopefully, while acknowledging that “the situation is not good.”
The strikes injured two security guards who were briefly hospitalized, he added. They also destroyed concrete mixers, cranes, pumps and fuel tanks, while burned-out vehicles continue to smoke at the site this morning. The administrative building has been partially destroyed.
West Bank: 11-year-old boy killed
An 11-year-old boy, identified by Palestinian officials as Mohammad Bahjat al-Hallak, was killed by Israeli forces Sunday in the village of al-Rihiya, south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.
Wafa said Israeli soldiers “opened fire on a group of children who were playing football in a schoolyard.” Israeli outlets Haaretz and The Times of Israel published similar accounts. Wafa said the boy was killed by a bullet that passed through his pelvis; he was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries.
South Lebanon: Major Israeli strikes, one killed, seven wounded
Massive Israeli strikes across south Lebanon and an airstrike in the Bekaa killed one person and wounded seven, the Health Ministry said. The barrage followed earlier strikes on the South and the Bekaa throughout the afternoon.
The Israeli military claimed it struck “infrastructures linked to Hezbollah” and targeted the group “Green Without Borders,” despite a truce that has been in effect for nearly a year. The strikes came after sustained attacks on the South and the Bekaa during the day.
An Israeli patrol entered Lebanese territory at dawn and destroyed a house on the southeast outskirts of Yaroun (Bint Jbeil), L'Orient Today's correspondent in the South reported.
Gaza: Pressure on Hamas to continue, says Israeli official
Gal Hirsch, Israel’s government coordinator for hostages and missing persons, told Haaretz that “pressure on Hamas continues and will intensify,” but declined to provide details.
Hirsch spoke after an “operational meeting” between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and security officials in Jerusalem, which was interrupted for a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump about repatriating the remains of hostages still held in Gaza.
Hamas says it is committed to Gaza agreement and to returning bodies
Hamas said it remains “committed to the agreement” and is “willing to return all the bodies of hostages still held in the enclave,” Reuters reported.
It added that recovering some remains “could take time,” saying some were buried in tunnels destroyed by Israeli strikes and others remain under the rubble of destroyed buildings. The group said recovery efforts require equipment to clear debris that Israel has barred from entering.
Trump says “people very close” will act against Hamas
After threatening yesterday that he would "go in and kill Hamas" if internal violence continued, U.S. President Donald Trump said today that he would not send American troops to Gaza.
“It’s not going to be us,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “We won’t have to. There are people very close, very nearby, that will go in, and they’ll do the trick very easily, but under our auspices.”
Welcome to our live blog
Good morning and welcome to our rolling coverage of today's news from Gaza, Lebanon, the region and beyond.
Make sure to read today's Morning Brief to catch up on yesterday's and today's key events.
You have reached your article limit
Get the latest on Lebanon and the region.
Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months!