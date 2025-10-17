'There's nothing military here, those are lies': After yesterday's major Israeli strikes on Ansar, our journalists are on the ground | LIVE

Our journalists on the ground after yesterday's Israeli strikes on Ansar

Following yesterday's Israeli strikes on a quarry in Ansar (Nabatieh), the targeted site is now a “pile of rubble,” reports our journalist from the scene.

An administrative employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, said, “We are a commercial company; we only sell to individuals.” The Israeli army claimed to have targeted infrastructure used by Hezbollah to rebuild its arsenal.

“It feels like [Israel's] message is that there will be no reconstruction, that this is an economic war, especially since they killed the engineers,” he said, referring to the two engineers killed on Oct. 2 by an Israeli strike on their car near Kfar Roummane (Nabatieh).

He cried over the loss of his “life's work,” having been employed at the site since 2011. “Residents will rebuild the South,” he said hopefully, while acknowledging that “the situation is not good.”

The strikes injured two security guards who were briefly hospitalized, he added. They also destroyed concrete mixers, cranes, pumps and fuel tanks, while burned-out vehicles continue to smoke at the site this morning. The administrative building has been partially destroyed.