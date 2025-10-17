Israel kills 2 in Lebanon, claims Hamas' return of hostages was incomplete: Everything you need to know this Friday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Friday, Oct. 17, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:Updates on Israeli withdrawal in GazaSix years since the Oct. 17, 2019, nationwide protests in Lebanon.10 a.m. – Foreign Minister Joe Rajji to meet with Carolina Lindholm Billing, Deputy Regional Representative of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.11 a.m. – Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar to chair a meeting at the ministry to discuss retirement funds, in the presence of the director general of the National Social Security Fund, the chairman of its board, and the head of the General Labor Union.Palestinians push a cart filled with their belongings in front of ruins left by the Israeli army, on Oct. 15, 2025, five days after a cease-fire took effect. (Credit: Ebrahim Hajjaj/Reuters) Rafah...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.

Friday, Oct. 17, 2025

Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. 

Some key things to watch for today:

Updates on Israeli withdrawal in Gaza

Six years since the Oct. 17, 2019, nationwide protests in Lebanon.

10 a.m. – Foreign Minister Joe Rajji to meet with Carolina Lindholm Billing, Deputy Regional Representative of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

11 a.m. – Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar to chair a meeting at the ministry to discuss retirement funds, in the presence of the director general of the National Social Security Fund, the chairman of its board, and the head of the General Labor Union.

Palestinians push a cart filled with their belongings in front of ruins left by the Israeli army, on Oct. 15, 2025, five days after a cease-fire took effect. (Credit: Ebrahim Hajjaj/Reuters)

