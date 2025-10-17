Trump to meet Zelensky after announcing Putin summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House on Friday, seeking U.S.-made Tomahawk missiles, even as Trump reaches out to Russia's Vladimir Putin for a fresh summit.

Zelensky will be making his third trip to Washington since Trump returned to office, following a disastrous televised shouting match in February and a make-up meeting in August, as the U.S. leader's stance on the war blows hot and cold.

Trump's latest pivot came on the eve of Zelensky's visit. He announced that he would be meeting Putin in Budapest, in a fresh bid to reach a peace deal and end Moscow's invasion launched in 2022.

Ukraine had hoped Zelensky's trip would be more about adding to the pressure on Putin, especially by getting American-made long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles that can strike deep into Russia.

But Trump, who once said he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, appears set on pursuing a new diplomatic breakthrough to follow the Gaza cease-fire deal that he brokered last week.

Trump said Thursday he had a "very productive" call with Putin and that they would meet in the Hungarian capital within the next two weeks. He added that he hoped to have "separate but equal" meetings with both Putin and Zelensky, but did not elaborate.

Zelensky said as he arrived Thursday in Washington that he hoped Trump's success with the Gaza deal would bring results to end the war that has left swathes of his own country in ruins.

"We expect that the momentum of curbing terror and war that succeeded in the Middle East will help to end Russia's war against Ukraine," Zelensky said on X.

Zelensky insisted that the threat of Tomahawks had forced Moscow to negotiate.

"We can already see that Moscow is rushing to resume dialogue as soon as it hears about Tomahawks," Zelensky said, adding that he'll also be meeting U.S. defense companies to discuss additional supplies of air defense systems.