EDL says power restored in Msayleh after Israeli strikes

Électricité du Liban (EDL) announced Thursday that it had repaired the outages caused by last Saturday’s Israeli strikes on Msayleh (Saida), and “the power supply returned to its pre-attack level.”

In a statement, EDL said that “the main 220-kilovolt transmission line linking Zahrani to Sour” had been repaired. The 66 kV Zahrani–Msayleh transmission line remains out of service due to one of its pylons collapsing.

Repairs will take more time, but the downtime will not affect the overall power supply, it added, “because of three backup lines that are acting as a replacement.”

On Friday night, major Israeli airstrikes in Msayleh targeted a site housing construction equipment, killing a Syrian national and hitting civilian infrastructure. Damage was also reported to the power grid, and EDL announced power cuts in several southern regions, notably in Saida, Sibline (Chouf), Sour, Wadi Jilo, Sultanieh (Bint Jbeil) and Taybeh (Baalbeck).

Despite the cease-fire, Israel continues its near-daily airstrikes on Lebanon, claiming it is targeting Hezbollah and its arsenal.