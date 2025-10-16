Diaries from Gaza: Abu Hussam, the man who kept us laughing through displacement, until he couldn’t

Palestinians push a cart filled with their belongings in front of the ruins of buildings destroyed by the Israeli army, on October 15, 2025, five days after a ceasefire took effect. Ebrahim Hajjaj/Reuters
Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.He’s nearly 45 years old and has grandchildren, but you wouldn’t guess it when you meet him. He carries himself with the energy of a man half his age — funny, loud, always moving. An extrovert by nature, the kind of person who fills every space with warmth, even when everything else feels cold and broken.Abu Hussam — a family relative and our light-hearted companion — was one of the unforgettable figures who accompanied us through the darkest chapter of our lives: the journey of displacement in al-Zawaydeh, southern Gaza.When we first arrived in al-Zawaydeh — forced out of our homes by bombs and fear and stripped of everything...
