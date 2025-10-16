Diaries from Gaza: Abu Hussam, the man who kept us laughing through displacement, until he couldn’t

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing reflections on her life with L'Orient Today during the war.He’s nearly 45 years old and has grandchildren, but you wouldn’t guess it when you meet him. He carries himself with the energy of a man half his age — funny, loud, always moving. An extrovert by nature, the kind of person who fills every space with warmth, even when everything else feels cold and broken.Abu Hussam — a family relative and our light-hearted companion — was one of the unforgettable figures who accompanied us through the darkest chapter of our lives: the journey of displacement in al-Zawaydeh, southern Gaza.When we first arrived in al-Zawaydeh — forced out of our homes by bombs and fear and stripped of everything...

