In Anjar, FAO and South Korea celebrate the success of a community resilience project

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture, the municipality of Anjar, and the government of the Republic of Korea, organized a field visit marking the conclusion of the 'Strengthening the resilience of refugees and host communities' project.

Funded by South Korea, this project aims to improve livelihoods, promote environmental sustainability, and enhance preparedness for natural disasters. The visit brought together the South Korean ambassador, Gyu-Seok Joon, the FAO representative in Lebanon, Noura Ouraabah Haddad, the president of the municipality, Strak Howattian, and several officials from the Ministry of Agriculture.

The project provided Anjar with a municipal multi-sectoral response unit—a truck equipped to fight fires and floods—as well as a solar water pumping system. It also supported awareness campaigns and training on natural risk management, sustainable agriculture, and landscape restoration.

According to Ambassador Joon, this initiative "embodies the most sustainable form of aid, one that empowers people and protects the environment." For the FAO, it demonstrates "how international cooperation and local participation can transform the lives of vulnerable communities."