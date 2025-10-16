Students sustain minor injuries after bus carrying them falls into small valley in Aramoun

BEIRUT — A school bus carrying 24 students veered off the road and tumbled into a small valley in Dawhet al-Hoss, in the Aramoun district, on Thursday morning, local municipal official Naim al-Jawhari told L’Orient Today.

Several students suffered minor injuries, he said, a detail confirmed by a Red Cross source.

Jawhari attributed the accident to brake failure. The driver tried to stop the bus but collided with two cars before descending into the valley alongside the road. Despite the incident, the vehicle itself was not damaged.

A video posted by Al Jazeera on Instagram showed locals rushing to help students exit the bus and make their way to safety.