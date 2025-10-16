In 1970s Lebanon: Three women made sensuality a political act
In New York, Salon 94 gallery rekindles the flamboyant memory of 1970s Beirut through three visionary creators – Huguette Caland, Dorothy Salhab Kazemi and Afaf Zurayk – who turned the female body into a territory of art and emancipation.
Works by three bold Lebanese artists: Huguette Caland, Dorothy Salhab Kazemy, and Afaf Zurayk. (Credit: Salon 94/Montage L'OLJ)
In the 1970s in Beirut, three Lebanese artists asserted a free, sensual and profoundly modern vision of the female body and intimacy: Huguette Caland, Dorothy Salhab Kazemi and Afaf Zurayk.Half a century later, their works are brought together in New York in a major exhibition presented by Salon 94 and co-organized by curator Carla Chammas and renowned New York gallerist Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn."What moved me was realizing how much these artists spoke the same language as their contemporaries in Europe, the United States or Latin America. Their works engage in dialogue with those of Louise Bourgeois or Barbara Hepworth. They are fully part of the global history of art," independent curator Chammas, who drives this major project, told L’Orient-Le Jour.This marks the culmination of five years of research and patient negotiations...
In the 1970s in Beirut, three Lebanese artists asserted a free, sensual and profoundly modern vision of the female body and intimacy: Huguette Caland, Dorothy Salhab Kazemi and Afaf Zurayk.Half a century later, their works are brought together in New York in a major exhibition presented by Salon 94 and co-organized by curator Carla Chammas and renowned New York gallerist Jeanne Greenberg Rohatyn."What moved me was realizing how much these artists spoke the same language as their contemporaries in Europe, the United States or Latin America. Their works engage in dialogue with those of Louise Bourgeois or Barbara Hepworth. They are fully part of the global history of art," independent curator Chammas, who drives this major project, told L’Orient-Le Jour.This marks the culmination of five years of research and patient...