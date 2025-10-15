Bulgarian prosecutor extends detention of Igor Grechushkin

The prosecutor general of Bulgaria decided Wednesday to extend the detention of Igor Grechushkin at the expiration of the 40-day detention period, a Lebanese judicial source told L’Orient-Le Jour.

The Russian-Cypriot national, designated by Beirut as the alleged owner of the Rhosus ship that unloaded the ammonium nitrate behind the double explosion at the Beirut Port (Aug. 4, 2020), was arrested on Sept. 5 at Sofia airport.

His detention is extended until the Bulgarian court rules on Lebanon’s extradition request, the source continued, noting that Justice Minister Adel Nassar, the Court of Cassation, and Lebanese diplomats are making efforts to advance the process.

No information has been provided as to when the Bulgarian court will decide on the request.