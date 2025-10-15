Sit-in at the Hermel Serail in demand of 'a general amnesty for wanted persons'

BEKAA — Protesters held a peaceful sit-in Wednesday morning in front of the Hermel Serail to demand "a general amnesty for wanted persons and the opening of a new chapter where justice and dignity would prevail," our correspondent reports.

Relatives of detainees have been demonstrating for years in Lebanon to demand the release of their loved ones. The issue of a general amnesty is usually pushed off the authorities’ agenda for political and sectarian reasons, as each community in Lebanon demands amnesty for members linked to various controversial cases.

Reporting by our regional correspondent Sarah Abdallah.