More than a ton of infested food seized in Akbieh

SOUTH LEBANON — A food supplies warehouse in Saida district's Akbieh village was raided by the Economy Ministry on Tuesday, resulting in the seizure of about one ton and 250 kilograms of rotten food.

The raid was carried out in coordination with Customs and the local police force, the state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported. Akbieh is located in the Zahrani area along the highway of the same name.

According to the report, the foodstuffs had not been stored or packaged properly and were infested with insects. By order of Attorney General Sarmad Sidaoui, the warehouse was sealed with red wax and its owner was arrested.