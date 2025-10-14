A peaceful haven in Beirut: Sioufi Garden reopens its doors

Paul and his son, contemplating the fountain at the entrance of the Sioufi garden, in Beirut, on October 3, 2025. Suzanne Baaklini/L'Orient-Le Jour
Sitting quietly on a bench with his son, Paul enjoys the sound of the fountain in Beirut’s Sioufi Garden. “As a child, I lived in Sin al-Fil [in Beirut’s northern suburbs] and often visited this garden with my father. Now, I come here with my son,” says the man in his thirties, a little emotional.Like many visitors L'Orient-Le Jour met, Paul learned by chance about the public space’s reopening at the end of September. It is one of the few green areas in Achrafieh’s traffic-clogged neighborhood. Initiatives reclaiming public spaces 'Beach for All': Benches and Bins help reclaim public space on Kfar Abida coast “I heard about it from a friend,” he explains, pleased with the changes in this park, which had been closed since May 2019 for what was supposed to be an 18-month renovation. The work was long delayed after the country’s...
