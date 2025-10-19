A stroll around the first leg of Istanbul’s ‘Three-Legged Cat’

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google ISTANBUL — Marwan Rechmaoui has an enviable venue, especially if you’re fond of sea views. Lit by south-facing windows and fronted by a terrace overlooking the Bosphorus Strait, the top floor of Zihni Han has been turned over to “Chasing the Sun” (2025). It is the latest iteration of a series whose pieces recreate elements of the Lebanese artist’s childhood, not with nostalgia, but an eye to the relationship between social mores and the competitive, potentially violent, nature of children’s games and toys.On the walls, the sun, clouds, stars, and three phases of the moon are complemented by a pair of olive trees, all made from beeswax and oil paint-on-wood or iron. An installation view of Marwan Rechmaoui’s "Chasing the Sun," 2025, at Zihni Han. (Photo by Sahir Ugur Eren. Courtesy of the artist and Sfeir-Semler Gallery) The...

ISTANBUL — Marwan Rechmaoui has an enviable venue, especially if you’re fond of sea views. Lit by south-facing windows and fronted by a terrace overlooking the Bosphorus Strait, the top floor of Zihni Han has been turned over to “Chasing the Sun” (2025). It is the latest iteration of a series whose pieces recreate elements of the Lebanese artist’s childhood, not with nostalgia, but an eye to the relationship between social mores and the competitive, potentially violent, nature of children’s games and toys.On the walls, the sun, clouds, stars, and three phases of the moon are complemented by a pair of olive trees, all made from beeswax and oil paint-on-wood or iron. An installation view of Marwan Rechmaoui’s "Chasing the Sun," 2025, at Zihni Han. (Photo by Sahir Ugur Eren. Courtesy of the artist and Sfeir-Semler...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in