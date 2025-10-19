A stroll around the first leg of Istanbul’s ‘Three-Legged Cat’
The opening chapter of Christine Tohme’s three-year biennial packs plenty of strong contemporary and modern art into an easily walkable patch of the city’s Beyoglu district.
L'Orient Today / By Jim Quilty,
19 October 2025 10:00
Willy Aractingi. "Les deux aventuriers et le talisman," left, "Les deux amis," and "Le cheval s’étant voulu vengé du cerf," 1994, oils on canvas, at Zihni Han. (Photo by Sahir Ugur Eren. Courtesy of Sursock Museum)
ISTANBUL — Marwan Rechmaoui has an enviable venue, especially if you’re fond of sea views. Lit by south-facing windows and fronted by a terrace overlooking the Bosphorus Strait, the top floor of Zihni Han has been turned over to “Chasing the Sun” (2025). It is the latest iteration of a series whose pieces recreate elements of the Lebanese artist’s childhood, not with nostalgia, but an eye to the relationship between social mores and the competitive, potentially violent, nature of children’s games and toys.On the walls, the sun, clouds, stars, and three phases of the moon are complemented by a pair of olive trees, all made from beeswax and oil paint-on-wood or iron. An installation view of Marwan Rechmaoui’s "Chasing the Sun," 2025, at Zihni Han. (Photo by Sahir Ugur Eren. Courtesy of the artist and Sfeir-Semler Gallery) The...
