ENERGY PRICES

Fuel prices continue to fall in Lebanon


L'OLJ / 14 October 2025 11:15

Fuel prices continue to fall in Lebanon

A gas station in the Sodeco neighborhood of Beirut. (Credit: Philippe Hage Boutros)

The prices of gasoline, diesel and domestic gas have once again been lowered in Lebanon, according to the latest tariff schedule published Tuesday by the Energy and Water Ministry.

Here are the new rates:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,436,000 Lebanese pounds (-12,000 LL compared to Friday's rates).

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,476,000 LL (-12,000 LL)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,351,000 LL (-9,000 LL)

– Domestic gas cylinder: 1,102,000 LL (-13,000)

– Kiloliter of mazout (used to supply private electricity generators): $693.3 (-$4.81 compared to the previous schedule).

