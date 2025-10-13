Joe Saddi visits water authority facilities at Nahr al-Kalb

BEIRUT — Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi conducted an inspection tour Monday in the Nahr al-Kalb area in the Zikrit region (Kesrouan district), where the infrastructure managed by the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Water Authority is located.

In a message posted on his X account, the minister said he was “able to observe the encroachments on the riverbed,” citing in particular dumped waste and unauthorized landfills.

He also stated that the visit allowed him to see that the retaining walls the ministry urgently recommends constructing to control the riverbed during flood seasons are indeed necessary.

“We also discussed ways to address the issue of wastewater coming from certain areas in the Metn,” the minister wrote.

He was accompanied on his visit by Lebanese Forces MP Razi Hage, Zikrit municipality president Adib Morcos, the neighboring town of Dbayeh’s mayor Nabih Tohmeh, and representatives from the Public Works Ministry and the Council for Development and Reconstruction.

Like the electricity sector, Lebanon’s water sector requires significant reforms mainly to improve governance, boost bill collection, and modernize some of its infrastructure.

The Nahr al-Kalb river originates in the Kesrouan mountains, not far from the Jeita Grotto. Part of its water is diverted by the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Water Authority to supply the households that depend on it.