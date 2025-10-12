Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LEBANON

Qatari minister arrives in Beirut for inauguration of a mosque


L'Orient Today / 12 October 2025 18:15

Qatari minister arrives in Beirut for inauguration of a mosque

Qatar’s Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem (L) received by Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian in Beirut on Oct. 12, 2025. (Credit: NNA)

BEIRUT — Qatar’s Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Ghanem bin Shaheen Al Ghanem arrived in Beirut on Sunday to take part in the inauguration ceremony of a mosque in Sanayeh, Beirut, according to the state-run National News Agency.

Accompanied by a delegation from the ministry, Al Ghanem was received by Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel-Latif Derian.

He was scheduled to take part in the inauguration ceremony of the Imam al-Shafi’i Mosque in Beirut’s Sanayeh area at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

